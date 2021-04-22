The New Orleans Saints reopening the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina in 2006. Michael Jordan returning to the Chicago Bulls after his first retirement in 1995. There have been some very memorable returns throughout sports history.
It may not get the same fanfare, but the Ice Dogs’ return home Thursday evening will feel just as special for the people of Fairbanks.
After 13 months away from Fairbanks, the Ice Dogs will return to the Big Dipper Ice Arena Thursday night at 7 p.m. to host the Janesville Jets.
Fairbanks will play seven games at home before concluding the regular season in Kenai. Thursday night marks the beginning of a three-game series with games at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Dogs are 20-17-1-1 with 42 points putting them in third place in the Midwest Division. Janesville is in first place with 52 points and a record of 25-9-2-0.
Fairbanks is looking to jump the second place Minnesota Magicians (21-15-3-0, 45 points) this week and hoping to eventually take first place from Janesville to earn a postseason berth. No matter the results the rest of the way, however, the Dogs are just happy to be home.
Things will be a little different than normal. The doors will open an hour before each game and there will be signage in the front of the Arena to specify where the entrance is. Masks and social distancing are required while waiting in line and during the game except when eating or drinking.
Reserve season ticket holders will have their seats saved and marked while general admission must not sit on red X’s or red lines. All fans must keep a distance of two seats to the left and right of their immediate household at all times. There will be icons on the floor to show social distancing and exit points for the building
One thing that will be normal is the weekend sponsors. Denali State Bank and Renewable Energy Systems will sponsor this weekend’s series with prize giveaways Saturday night. Fans will be able to qualify for a fourwheeler, GCI apple watch, and the 50/50 raffle which starts at $6,000.
Again, however, what’s most important is that the Dogs are finally back home.
“I’m super excited but feeling all kinds of emotion no question,” said General Manager Rob Proffitt. “Once we open the doors tomorrow night and get things back to some kind of normalcy I’ll be happy. I cant wait to think everyone who helped get this done. We’ve got a lot to take care of in the next 24 hours but we’ll get it done.”
