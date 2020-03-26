The Fairbanks Ice Dogs, of the North American Hockey League, will conduct its 23rd annual Raffle at 3 p.m. Sunday on Facebook Live via the team’s Facebook page.
Sunday was originally scheduled to be the Ice Dogs’ 23rd annual Spaghetti Feed, Auction and Raffle, but it was changed to just the raffle because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led the NAHL to cancel the remainder of this season.
Before the rest of the season for the 26-team Tier II junior A league was canceled, the Ice Dogs were in first place in the Midwest Division at 38-11-1-2 for 79 points in the standings. Fairbanks also had clinched home-ice advantage for the semifinal and division championship rounds of the NAHL playoffs, which were set to begin in April.
Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said the team has sold all 300 of its raffle tickets, which cost $100 each.
More than $14,500 will be given away to multiple winners during drawing of the raffle.
Proffitt said there will be three $1,000 prizes and three $500 prizes to be given away.
All 300 tickets will be drawn.
For the last two tickets in the drawing, the ticket holders have two options.
They can split the $10,000 top prize and receive $5,000 each.
If they decide not to split the prize, then one ticket will be drawn and the holder of that ticket will not receive anything.
The owner of the last ticket left in the drum will receive the $10,000.
On Monday through April 6, the Ice Dogs’ Military Appreciation Weekend hoodies and long sleeve t-shirts will be available for sale at www.fairbanksicedogs.com.
The hoodies are $100 each plus $15 for shipping and handling. The long sleeve t-shirts are $50 each plus $8 for shipping and handling.
Purchasers are asked to please allow three to six weeks for delivery.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no pickups in person at the Ice Dogs office at 139 32nd Avenue.
“We’ll ship to everybody, obviously with the social distancing (because of COVID-19) right now,” Proffitt said.
The sizes available for the hoodies and long sleeve t-shirts are small, medium, large, extra large, 2XL and 3XL.
The Ice Dogs’ Military Appreciation Weekend was scheduled for their series against the Amarillo (Texas) Bulls on March 13 and 14 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
“First and foremost, I want to thank everybody that has served and is serving our country,” Proffitt said. “We’re very sad that we couldn’t pull off that (Military Appreciation Weekend) event.”
The Ice Dogs were set to wear special Military Appreciation Weekend jerseys for the Amarillo series. The jerseys were slated to be auctioned at the end of each period and each game.
“Hopefully, we can put a smile or two on somebody’s face, and somebody gets a chance to win some money on Sunday,” Proffitt said.
“The banter was unbelievable,” Proffitt said. “People were so excited for those military jerseys and then the hoodies and tees. So we’re at least going to sell the hoodies and tees right now, and we’ll have a plan for the (Military Appreciation Weekend) jerseys, as well as our home jerseys in the next week or two.”
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.