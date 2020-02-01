By Bob Eley
FOR THE NEWS-MINER
The Fairbanks Ice Dogs were not going to be denied Friday night.
Trailing the Kenai River Brown Bears by two goals on three different occasions during the North American Hockey League game, the Ice Dogs rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory in front of a full house at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Lucas Erickson capped the Ice Dogs comeback effort when he went coast-to-coast and tucked the puck into the corner of the net 15 seconds into overtime to extend Fairbanks’ unbeaten streak to 14 straight games (13-0-1-0). Oliver Kjaer and Parker Brown assisted on the game-winning goal.
Trailing 4-2 early in the third period after Kenai River’s Zach Krajnik scored his second goal of the game, the Ice Dogs rallied to tie the game on goals by Laker Aldridge and Dylan Abbott a little less than two minutes apart.
Aldridge put the puck past Kenai River goalie Landon Pavlisin at 5:53 and Abbott charged the net from the left boards to score at 7:51.
After suffering a 7-2 loss to the Ice Dogs in the opening game of a three-game North American Hockey League series on Thursday night, the Brown Bears came out with a more determined effort on Friday.
The Brown Bears never trailed until Erickson scored the game-winning goal on a nifty move after skating from one end of the ice to the other.
Ice Dogs goalie Mattias Sholl earned the win, stopping 19 shots. Pavlisin had 33 saves for the Brown Bears.
Although the Ice Dogs dominated the first period and outshot the Brown Bears 15-8, Kenai River went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Porter Schachle put the Brown Bears ahead early when he scored at the 2:06 mark of the opening period. The unassisted goal was Schachle’s 14thof the season.
The Ice Dogs had multiple scoring opportunities, including three breakaway chances, in the opening 20 minutes, but couldn’t find a way to get the puck past Pavlisin.
The two teams traded goals in the second period.
Kenai River made it 2-0 at the 4:05 mark when Zach Krajnik scored off a faceoff in the right circle with an assist from Max Helgeson.
The Ice Dogs finally got on the scoreboard at 14:60 of the middle stanza when Adam Eisele tucked a rebound in the corner of the net off assists from Kjaer and Erickson.
The Brown Bears regained their two-goal lead when Trey LaBarge took a pass from Cody Moline and beat Sholl on the stick side at 17:15.
Matt Koethe pulled the Ice Dogs to within a goal at 18:47 with his 15th goal of the year off assists from Luke Ciolli and Trenton Woods.
Once again the Ice Dogs stuck it to cancer, raising more than $11,000 through jersey auctions. Most of those founds will go to the Circle of Hope Foundation according to Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt.
The final game of the three-game series between the Midwest Division rivals is scheduled for 7:30 tonight at the Big Dipper.
The Ice Dogs lead the division at 32-9-1-2 for 67 points in the standings and the Brown Bears are second at 24-14-3-3 for 54 points.
