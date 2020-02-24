The Fairbanks Ice Dogs wrapped up their regular season out of state schedule on Sunday with a 4-1 win over the Springfield Jr. Blues after outshooting the Blues 76-22 in the last of a three-game North American Hockey League series in Springfield, Illinois.
Fairbanks forward Matt Koethe led Fairbanks with three points and scored the game’s first goal, unassisted, 9:49 into the opening period.
Ice Dog rookie Evan Junker found the net next, 8:07 into the middle frame with an assist from Koethe and Emil Gabrielson. The goal was Junker’s third of the season.
Springfield made it a one-goal game just over three minutes later when Mason McCormick got a shot past Fairbanks goaltender Mattias Sholl with 30 seconds remaining on a power play.
Koethe, assisted by Oliver Kjaer, scored again for the Ice Dogs with 4:15 remaining in the middle frame to go up 3-1.
Kjaer got the last goal of the game with 31 seconds remaining in the second period, with an assist from Parker Brown and Jack Johnston.
The Ice Dogs outshot the Blues 17-5 in the first period, 30-12 in the second and 29-5 in the third. Sholl made 21 saves for Fairbanks. Springfield goaltender Alex Proctor saved 72 shots.
The win comes two days after the Ice Dogs lost 3-1 to the Blues, snapping a 17-game unbeaten streak.
The Ice Dogs (37-10-1-2) clinched a playoff spot prior to the series with the Blues and hold the top spot in the Midwest Division with 77 points, 20 points ahead of the second place Chippewa Steel.
The Ice Dogs have 10 games left in the regular season, which includes seven home games and a three-game road series against the Kenai River Brown Bears in Soldotna.
They next host the Northeast Generals for a two-game series on March 6 and 7 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The Generals (19-25-1-1) hold the bottom spot in the East Division with 40 points.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.