The Fairbanks Ice Dogs lead the Midwest Division, have qualified for the North American Hockey League playoffs and are on a 17-game unbeaten streak (16-0-1-0).
However, they’re taking small steps for today’s opener of a three-game divisional series against the Springfield Jr. Blues in Springfield, Illinois.
Today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. AKST in the Nelson Center. Saturday’s game is slated there for 3:05 p.m. AKST and Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m. AKST.
The games can be seen in Fairbanks at the Finish Line Restaurant in the LaQuinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, 4920 Dale Road off Airport Way.
The Ice Dogs are taking a cautious approach for today’s game because the Midwest leaders — 35-9-1-2 for 73 points in the standings — weren’t entirely together this week.
Head coach Trevor Stewart and eight players — goaltender Mattias Sholl; forwards Matt Koethe, Oliver Kjaer, Jack Johnston, Tyler Deweese, Bret and Mason Plante; and defenseman Dylan Abbott — were involved in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Stewart also was coaching the Midwest Division team in the Prospects tournament.
The rest of the Ice Dogs were practicing with associate coach Scott Deur in Springfield.
“We want to see our guys compete tomorrow (today),’’ Stewart said by phone Thursday night, “and we’re going to have quickly pick up on things, and be reminded of some things that we do well as a team.
“It’s going to be a challenge process for us tomorrow night (today).”
The Ice Dogs were last together for last weekend’s sweeps of a pair of division rivals in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Fairbanks won 3-2 in a shootout against the Chippewa Steel on Friday in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and edged the Minnesota Magicians 4-3 in overtime Saturday in Richfield, Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs are facing a sixth-place Jr. Blues squad — 14-29-2-2 for 32 points — with seemingly nothing to lose and everything to gain.
“Very tough, very tough,’’ Stewart said of the next three nights in the Nelson Center.
“They’re well coached, we’re playing in their rink and we haven’t been together for a long period of time preparation for Top Prospects and whatnot,’’ Stewart added. “Certainly a challenging weekend ahead for us.”
It’s the Ice Dogs’ last road series of the regular season that’s taking place outside of Alaska.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.