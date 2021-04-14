The people of Fairbanks have been itching for the Ice Dogs’ return for months now. On Monday, they showed just how badly they needed that itch scratched.
Tickets for the Dogs’ seven home games in Fairbanks went on sale Monday morning. By Tuesday morning, every last ticket was sold out. As such, Fairbanks can expect all 1,100 fans allowed to attend each home game to fill the seats.
Tickets for the Dogs’ first series against the Janesville Jets April 22-24 sold out by 5 p.m. Monday after the Ice Dogs’ office opened at 10 a.m. Before noon Tuesday, all remaining tickets for the season were gone. Fans showed their love, loyalty and dedication by lining up outside the Dogs’ office as tickets were unavailable to purchase online or on game nights.
Dog fans have long awaited the team’s return to Fairbanks. The NAHL season was shut down in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ice Dogs played their first 39 games on the road as they called Marshall, Minnesota, home for the first four months of the season. With the loosening of coronavirus restrictions and successful vaccine rollout in Alaska, the Dogs were able to make their way back home last week in preparation for next week’s home series.
Fairbanks was expected to play games in Alaska this week with a road trip to Kenai River, however, that series was postponed until May 14-15 due to scheduling issues with Kenai.
There will be seven games played in Fairbanks to wrap up the regular season. After the Janesville series, the Dogs will host a two game homestead against the Chippewa Steel on April 30 and May 1. The final two home games will be on May 7 and 8 against Kenai River. The Dogs will wrap up the regular season in Kenai May 14 and 15.
The Ice Dogs are currently 20-17-1-1 with 42 season points and sit at third in the Midwest Division. They’re currently three points out of second place and four points out of first.
