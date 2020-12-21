The Fairbanks Ice Dogs will head back to their temporary home ice in Marshall, Minn. to resume their NAHL season.
The team will first travel to Wisconsin to play New Year’s Eve in the first of three games againt the Janesville Jets, followed by a three game series against the Minnesota Magicians.
Like many college and pro team during the pandemic, the Ice Dogs are offering fans the chance to “be there” for the action by selling personalized cardboard cutouts to fill the stands for games played under COVID-19 restrictions.
The Ice Dogs are also fundraising for their pandemic shortened season by selling game worn jersey, including some sweaters autographed by Ice Dogs players.
Find more information on the team’s website (fairbanksicedogs.com).