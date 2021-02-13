The Fairbanks Ice Dogs picked up a victory they sorely needed win Friday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
After losing two straight hard-fought battles, 3-1 Wednesday at the Minnesota Magicians and 4-2 Thursday at Chippewa Falls, the Ice Dogs got key performances from forward Bret Link and goaltender Kayden Hargraves to post a 3-1 win over the Chippewa Steel on Friday night.
“It was an important win for us tonight,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via cell phone following the game. “We’re nearing the midway point in the season and we want to get in the highest possible position going into the playoffs.
The Ice Dogs are technically in a tie for second place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division with the Kenai River Brown Bears.
Realistically, the Ice Dogs are in fourth place because they have the lowest win percentage among the three teams tied for second place.
The Magicians are 10-3-0-0, the Brown Bears are 10-9-0-0 and the Ice Dogs 10-12-0-0. The Janesville Jets lead the division with a 10-6-2-0 record for 22 points.
The top four teams earn playoff spots. Chippewa is in fifth place in the Midwest Division at 3-10-1-1- for eight points.
Link scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Fairbanks offensive attack and Hargraves stopped 21 of 22 shots that came his way for the Ice Dogs Friday night.
“He was around the puck a lot tonight,” Stewart said of Link. “He’s been a pretty high-end player for us most of the season, but especially in the last few weeks.”
Hargraves was especially sharp in the third period when he kept the Steel off the scoreboard and made 12 of his 21 saves.
“He’s been solid the past few games,” Stewart said of his goaltender. “He’s gaining confidence and that’s what you want to see out of your goaltender at this point in the season.”
The Ice Dogs led from start to finish Friday night, scoring two goals in the first six minutes and they controlled the play for most of the game.
Link scored his first goal just 3:13 into the game off an assist from Tyler Herzberg.
A little more than two minutes later Austin Becker tallied his seventh goal of the season, after being set up by Link and Herzberg, to give the Ice Dogs a 2-0 lead at 5:24 of the first period.
“We got off to a good start and, for the most part, played solid hockey the rest of the night,” Stewart said.
Chippewa Falls made a game of it late in the second period when Ethan Benz found the back of the net for a power-play goal with just three seconds remaining.
But Link scored his eighth goal of the season at 6:39 of the third period to put the Ice Dogs ahead for good. Tyler Stewart and Owen Neuharth set up the insurance marker.
