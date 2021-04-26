24 hours after picking up a thrilling game-winning goal in overtime, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs couldn’t recreate the same extra-period magic.
The Janesville Jets scored with 2:18 left in regulation to tie the game and earned a game-winning goal of their own at the 3:14 mark of overtime to defeat Fairbanks 4-3. The OT loss dropped the Dogs to 21-18-2-1 with 45 points on the season. More critically, it increased the gap between Janesville (57 points) on Fairbanks in the division standings.
It seemed like history repeating itself for the Dogs up until the overtime goal. On Friday, Fairbanks watched a third period lead disappear as Janesville came back to tie things and force overtime. Saturday, the Dogs held a 4-3 lead and were on the power play when Max Itagaki scored a short handed goal for the Jets with 2:18 remaining to tie things up.
While the Dogs managed 3 shots on goal in the extra period, the Jets managed to avoid going to a shootout when Cade Destefani’s shot ended the game with a Jets win.
“Once again we had a chance to win the game and we didn’t do it” said Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart. “We were on a power play, we had full possession, all of our guys are changing and decide we’re going to try and make a play that wasn’t there. (Janesville) scores and we go into overtime.”
On the bright side, the Dogs do pick up a point for taking the game to overtime. An even brighter note was the performance of Fairbanks product Billy Renfrew, who got the Dogs on the board first at the 8:13 mark of the first period on an assist from Owen Neuharth and Brendadn Murphy. After giving up two second period goals to fall behind 2-1, Renfrew earned his second score of the night at the 14:16 mark on an assist from Neuharth and Ty Naaykens.
The shot that looked like it would be the difference maker in the game, however, belonged to Jacob Conrad. With the clock ticking down in the second period and the Dogs on a power play, Conrad slapped the puck from considerable distance and managed to get it in the net just as the buzzer sounded. The officials had to gather together to discuss whether Conrad’s shot made it in time, but they ultimately ruled the goal good which gave the Dogs a 3-2 lead. Andrew Garby and Brett Link were credited with the assist.
After that, however, came the late third period goal and the overtime goal to sink the Dogs and give Janesville the series win.
Fairbanks returns to action on Friday at the Big Dipper with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Chippewa Steel.
