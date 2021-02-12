The Chippewa Steel were sturdier than the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Thursday night in Wisconsin.
The Steel broke a 1-1 tie with two goals in the second period and picked up an empty-net goal in the third to claim a 4-2 victory over the Ice Dogs in a key North American Hockey League Midwest Division contest at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena in Wisconsin.
The two teams were scheduled to lock horns again tonight and Saturday night to complete their three-game series in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
“We just got beat,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said in a post-game telephone interview. “They had a game plan and they were more physical than we were.”
Stewart said the loss was especially disappointing considering the Ice Dogs entered the game in a tie for third place with 18 points in the Midwest Division standings, while the Steel were in last place with six points.
“We had a chance to put some distance between ourselves and a team lower than us in the standings and we just didn’t respond,” Stewart said. “We let them dictate the game to us tonight.”
After Thursday night’s loss, the Ice Dogs dropped to 9-12-0-0 on the year and the Steel improved to 3-9-1-1 with the win. Fairbanks opened a stretch of four games in four days with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Magicians on Wednesday night.
Stewart expected to make some changes before Friday night’s game.
“We’ll make some changes personnel-wise and with how we do things within our own structures,” Stewart said. “We’ll watch some film at the hotel and hopefully we’ll respond.”
The Ice Dogs started well enough Thursday night when Evan Junker scored his first goal of the season at 2:20 into the first period off assists from Owen Neuharth and Billy Renfrew.
A little more than two minutes later, Chippewa scored its lone power-play goal of the game to even the score at a goal apiece.
Just 10 seconds after Fairbanks’ Zachary Murray was whistled for a tripping penalty, Chippewa’s Brockton Baker knocked home his sixth goal of the season to knot the score.
Chippewa scored twice in the first 6:31 of the second period to go ahead for good.
Jack Brown gave the Steel a 2-1 lead at the 1:48 mark of the middle period and Braden Lidstrom scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 6:31.
The Ice Dogs climbed back into the game late in the second period when Brendan Miles scored a power-play goal with assists going to Tyler Stewart and Laker Aldridge at the 17:15 mark.
“It was good to see us score on the power play, but it came with about 30 seconds left on a major (5-minute) penalty after we didn’t do anything at all for the first four minutes,” Stewart said.
The Ice Dogs were 1 for 4 with a man advantage, while the Steel went 1 for 5 on the power play.
Chippewa goalie Berk Berkeliev registered 23 saves in garnering the win, while Fairbanks goalie Ryan Keyes suffered the loss after stopping 20 shots.
“I thought our goalies played well the last two nights, but we just didn’t generate enough offense,” Stewart said. “We broke clean into their zone five or six times tonight and then just let them go the other way.”
The Steel clinched the win when Ryan Waltman scored with 32 seconds left in the game.
