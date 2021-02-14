The Fairbanks Ice Dogs finished a stretch of seven games in 11 days with a disappointing 2-1 overtime loss to the Chippewa Falls Steel in North American Hockey League action Saturday night in Wisconsin.
“We went into this stretch of seven games hoping to come out with a 5-2 record and we were 4-2-1 so it was a bit disappointing from that standpoint,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said in a telephone interview.
Stewart said fatigue was definitely a factor in Saturday night’s setback.
“We started off well enough in the first period and had lots of opportunities to score but it just didn’t happen,” Stewart said. “I could see that we were getting tired from playing four games in four days, but it’s still disappointing we didn’t get that second point.”
The Ice Dogs are now 10-12-1-0 in the NAHL Midwest Division standings with 21 points. The Minnesota Magicians, 11-3-0-0, and Janesville Jets, 10-6-2-0, are tied for first place with 22 points apiece. The Kenai River Brown Bears are in the fourth spot at 10-10-0-0 with 20 points. Chippewa Falls rounds out the division at 4-10-1-1 for 10 points.
The Brown Bears and Magicians play on Sunday night.
The Ice Dogs now enter a critical stretch of six games against the Magicians and Jets during the next three weeks. Four of those games, Feb. 19-20 against Janesville and Feb. 26 and 27 against Minnesota, will be played at Fairbanks’ home away from home, the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota.
“These games are very important because these are teams we are looking up at in the standings and they have played fewer games than we have,” Stewart said. “The Magicians appear to be the team to beat in our division so far this season and the Jets have a young and talented roster so we have our work cut out for us.”
The Ice Dogs conclude the six-game stretch on March 3 and 4 at the Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota.
“Four out of our next six games are on our home ice here in Marshall, Minnesota and we have to find ways to get points every night,” Stewart said. “Our defensive game has been much better of late, so now we have to find a way to score more goals.”
The Ice Dogs indeed got off to a good start in Saturday night’s game at Chippewa Falls as they outshot the Steel 10-7 in the first period and scored their lone goal at the 7:56 mark when Andrew Garby found the back of the net for his third goal of the year.
Unfortunately for Fairbanks, it was the only time the puck got past Chippewa goaltender Berk Berkeliev, who made 25 saves in earning the win.
The Steel tied the score at 10:48 of the second period, when Evan Tanos scored his first goal of the year.
Chippewa had two power-play opportunities in the third period and outshot the Ice Dogs 13-6, but neither team scored sending game into overtime.
Braden Lidstrom’s goal at 2:10 of overtime won it for the Steel. Tanos had an assist on the game-winning goal.
Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves stopped 27 of 29 shots that came his direction.
The Ice Dogs were 0 for 2 on the power play and the Steel were 0-for-3.
Contact the News-Miner at459-7504.