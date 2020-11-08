The Fairbanks Ice Dogs lost back to back games to the Janesville Jets after finishing on the wrong side of an 8-3 final score on Friday.
The Ice Dogs goals came courtesy of of forwards Bret Link, Tyler Stewart and Cam Ricotta.
Head coach Trevor Stewart said after his team’s 6-4 loss on Wednesday that they needed to start faster in games and not find themselves playing catch up.
Fairbanks did get off to the better start on Friday, opening the scoring through Link’s short handed goal just over six minutes into the first period and then doubling their advantage less than two minutes latter when Stewart scored.
Unfortunately for the Ice Dogs, Stewart’s goal and the score from Ricotta towards the end of the the third period had seven Janesville goals sandwiched in between them.
Ricotta scored at the 18:15 mark in the third and Janeville’s Mack Keryluk added his team’s eighth goal just 13 seconds later.
The standout performer for Janesville was forward Cade Destefani, who tallied two goals and three assists to add to his two goals from Thursday’s game.
Fairbanks goaltender Ryan Keyes played 40 minutes and tallied 23 saves from 28 shots on goal. Austin Ryman played 20 minutes in goal and made nine saves from 12 shots.
Riley Sims got the win in goal for Janesville and tallied 28 saves.
The Ice Dogs will head to Aberdeen, South Dakota on Nov. 13 for a two game series against the Aberdeen Wings at the Odde Ice Center. The Wings have already played six games this season and currently sit atop NAHL Central Division with an undefeated record.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us in practice this week,” coach Stewart said looking ahead to next weeks games against Aberdeen. Stewart added that he knows he’ll have to be patient as his team works their way into form after an unusual and hurried pre-season. “We can’t have any excuses after this weekend though,” Stewart said.
The Jets and Ice Dogs are now the only teams in the Midwest division to have logged two games and sit at the top and bottom of the division respectively.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.