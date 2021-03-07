For the second consecutive game, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs found themselves trailing their opponent late in the game. For the second consecutive game, the Ice Dogs got scorching hot late for a comeback win.
Fairbanks scored 3 goals in the third period to overcome a one goal deficit and notch a 4-2 victory over the Chippewa Steel Friday evening and earn 2 points in the standings. The Ice Dogs are now 13-15-1-1 on the season with 28 points and the Friday night win moves them into third place in the Midwest Division behind second place Minnesota (15-6-1-0, 31 points) and first place Janesville (15-7-2-0, 32 points).
It was the second day in a row that the Ice Dogs found themselves falling behind before going on a surge. Fairbanks trailed Minnesota 2-0 after the first period on Thursday before scoring 6 unanswered goals for the win. This time, the deficit wasn’t as large, nor was the offensive explosion, but the resulting victory was just as sweet.
“The last two games we didn’t start especially strong but both games we found a way to claw back,” said head coach Trevor Stewart. “We dealt with some adversity before the game when three guys we were planning on having in the lineup became unavailable right before game time. We had to shuffle some things around and the guys stuck with it.”
The Steel took advantage of the Ice Dogs’ last minute lineup changes early on as Jack Brown scored a goal at the 10:05 mark of the first period to put Chippewa up 1-0. Fairbanks answered back at the 18:55 mark when Jasper Lester scored a goal on an assist from Brendan Miles and Ty Naaykens to tie things up.
After a scoreless 2nd period, Chippewa took the lead just 1:33 into the 3rd on another goal by Brown to push the Steel ahead 2-1. Then, Fairbanks did what they’ve done so well recently in catching fire late.
The Ice Dogs capitalized on a power play when Laker Aldridge scored at the 4:55 mark on an assist from Miles and Bret Link to tie the game at 2-2. Less than four minutes later, Aldridge again took advantage of a power play with his second goal of the game at the 8:18 mark on Miles’ third assist of the game.
That put Fairbanks up for the first time of the night at 3-2. The Ice Dogs weren’t about to take any chances, though, and Link made the deficit insurmountable for Chippewa with his goal at the 18:21 mark of the third on an assist from Austin Becker and Brendan Murphy. That was all Fairbanks would need to take the win.
The Ice Dogs will have a few days off before playing the Kenai River Brown Bears on Tuesday. Next week will be a little less busy for Fairbanks as they’ll play Kenai River again on Saturday for just two matches on the week. The Brown Bears are currently fourth in the Midwest Division at 12-14-1-1 with 26 points. Stewart said Saturday that the Ice Dogs will need to bring their best for the divisional matchup.
“It’s a big two weeks for us coming up,” Stewart said. “We haven’t seen (Kenai River) before and they haven’t seen us. It’ll be nice to see somebody else and we’re really looking forward to it.”
