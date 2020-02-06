Fairbanks Ice Dogs defenseman Lucas Erickson was recognized Wednesday as the Bauer Hockey/North American Hockey League Defenseman of the Month, for January.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Woodbury, Minnesota is the first Ice Dog this season to receive a monthly honor from the Tier II junior A league.
“Lucas continued to get better throughout the month of January,’’ Ice Dogs head Trevor Stewart said Wednesday in an NAHL news release. “It was evident that his confidence continued to grow with each game. He really provided his team with an offensive punch from the back end.”
Erickson, 20, was cited contributing four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 12 games and compiling a plus-minus rating of +12 during the first month of 2020 and the new decade.
He returned to the lineup in January after having knee surgery in November.
Erickson, in the NAHL news release, said he thinks the Ice Dogs have been dialed in for a couple of months.
“So the mindset coming back from my injury was to continue that momentum,’’ Erickson said. “I didn’t rush myself back from injury because the guys were really playing well while I was gone. So it would (be) good that I didn’t feel pressure, and I could just get healthy and play at 100%.
“I think there definitely is a feeling of unfinished business stemming from last year and the veteran players here like myself are focused on bringing the Robertson Cup back to Fairbanks.
“After that, I just want to make the most of playing in the NCAA and see my full potential out.”
Last season, the Ice Dogs captured the Midwest Division regular-season and playoff titles and advanced to the Robertson Cup National Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota. Fairbanks lost 2-1 to the Aberdeen (South Dakota) Wings in the championship game.
This season, Fairbanks leads the Midwest Division at 33-9-1-2 for 69 points in the standings and the Ice Dogs are coming off a three-game home sweep of the Kenai River Brown Bears, who are second in the Midwest at 24-15-3-3 for 54 points.
The Ice Dogs won 6-2 on Jan. 30 against the visitors from Soldotna and prevailed 5-4 in overtime the next night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Fairbanks capped the sweep Feb. 1 with a 6-3 win, which also raised the Ice Dogs’ unbeaten streak to 15 games (14-0-1-0).
Erickson had a goal and an assist each night in the first two games against Kenai River, and he contributed an assist in the series finale.
Wednesday’s honor also was the second in January for Erickson, who has committed to the NCAA Division I program at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
He garnered the Bauer/NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week on Jan. 27 for his performance in a weekend sweep of the East Division’s Maine Nordiques on Jan. 24 and 25 at the Big Dipper.
He produced the game-winning goal and an assist in a 5-2 win in the series opener. Erickson scored once and had two helpers in a 6-2 win on the second night against the Nordiques, of Lewiston, Maine.
For the season, Erickson has provided five goals and 15 assists for 20 points in 23 games. His points rank 11th in team scoring and are second among Ice Dogs defensemen.
Fairbanks’ Oliver Kjaer was an honorable-mention selection for the forward of the month award for January. The honor went to Dante Sheriff, of the Central Division’s Austin (Minnesota) Bruins.
The Ice Dogs are idle this week and they return to action next week with division games in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs visit the Chippewa Steel at 4:10 p.m. AKST Feb. 14 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. The next day, Fairbanks heads to Richfield, Minnesota to play the Minnesota Magicians at 4:05 p.m. AKST.
