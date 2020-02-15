The Fairbanks Ice Dogs played the Chippewa Steel in only four Midwest Division games this season in the North American Hockey League.
Each game was tough, and the toughest contest was the season’s series finale Friday night in the Chippewa Ice Arena in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
The Ice Dogs prevailed 3-2 in a shootout after the teams ended the first period scoreless, Fairbanks led 2-1 in the second period and Chippewa Falls tied the game in the third.
“It was a competitive game, both teams were playing pretty hard,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said by phone Friday night. “There was a lot of back-and-forth action, and it got physical there for a while, as well.
“Those are the types of games you’ve got to find a way to win to get you ready for playoff time.”
Jack Johnston, the last participant among the Ice Dogs in the six-per-side shootout, provided the game-winner.
“He came in with speed from the left side and kind of faked a forehand and quickly went to his backhand up and over the goalie’s pad. So it was a nice finish,’’ Stewart said.
Newcomer Emil Gabrielson also scored in the shootout for Fairbanks, which finished the season series at 2-1-1-0 and improved its first-place record in the Midwest.
Ice Dogs goaltender Mattias Sholl registered 25 saves for his 25th win of the season and Oliver Kjaer and Tyler Deweese scored in the second period Friday for Fairbanks. Sholli is 25-8-1-2 this season.
The Ice Dogs, who have already clinched a playoff berth, are 34-9-1-2 for 71 points in the Midwest standings. It’s the third-highest points total in the Tier II junior A league behind two Texas teams in the South Division.
South Division leaders Amarillo Bulls have 76 points and the Lone Star Brahmas, of North Richland Hills, Texas, are second in the division with 73 points.
Grisha Gotovets had the only shootout tally for the Steel, who are in third place in the Midwest at 26-15-0-1 for 53 points. Trent Burham made 32 saves while Killian Kiecker-Olson scored in the second period and Jacob Dirks had the game-tying goal.
Kjaer produced his 19th goal of the season and the first one of Friday’s game at 5:40 of the second period. Adam Eisele and Parker Brown contributed the assists.
Kiecker-Olson made it 1-1 at 14:51 off helpers from Dirks and Ryan Kerchoff. Deweese, an Ice Dogs veteran forward and former West Valley High School skater, gave the visitors a 2-1 edge at 16:28. Deweese’s 15th goal of the season was aided by Laker Aldridge and Tim Erkkila.
Kiecker-Olson set Dirks for the game-tying deposit at 1:12 into the third period.
The Ice Dogs head about 100 miles west to Richfield, Minnesota to face the Minnesota Magicians in a Midwest game at 4:05 p.m. AKST today in the Richfield Ice Arena.
The Magicians were idle Friday and are in fifth place in the division at 15-22-5-3 for 38 points.
Today’s game can been seen in Fairbanks at the Finish Line Restaurant in the LaQuinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, 4920 Dale Road off Airport Way.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.