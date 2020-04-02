Fairbanks Ice Dogs goaltender Mattias Sholl watches Jack Johnston (19) and Andrew Garby, lower right, go on the attack after a faceoff during a North American Hockey League game against the Janesville Jets on Nov. 29 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Sholl was selected Wednesday as the NAHL Midwest Division Goaltender and Most Valuable Player of the Year. DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MINER FILE PHOTO