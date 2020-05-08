The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are selling custom masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 with a portion of the proceeds going to the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation to support frontline healthcare staff at Foundation Health Partners.
“In my opinion, they’re the coolest masks around,” said Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt. “We’re just trying to do our part in following the mandate here and keeping people safe and the most exciting part is our partnership with Foundation Health Partners.
“They’ve been an amazing supporter of Ice Dogs Hockey for a long time so it’s not only having a partnership with such a wonderful community partner, but also giving back to our front line workers in this time of need.”
The masks are $20 and available in two sizes: small/medium and large/x-large. For each mask sold, $5 will be donated.
To make an order visit fairbanksicedogs.com. Masks will ship in late May.
Season Tickets
Fairbanks Ice Dogs season tickets for the 2020-21 season are now available for purchase by calling the Ice Dogs office at 452-2111 or online at fairbanksicedogs.com/season-tickets.
Despite uncertainty surrounding coronavirus and fan attendance at future sporting events, Proffitt says the Ice Dogs are following “standard operating procedures” for the upcoming season. A game schedule for next season should be released within the next two weeks.
Reserved seat season tickets cost $499, while general admission tickets cost $359. Wet side VIP seats are $699 and dry side VIP seats are $599.
