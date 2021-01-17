The Fairbanks Ice Dogs may have felt a little lucky to pull off a shootout win against the Bismarck Bobcats on Friday night after the Bobcats had erased 3-0 second period Ice Dogs lead to force overtime. If there was any luck involved Friday, it ran out on Saturday as the Ice Dogs were bottled up in 5-1 loss.
Jon Ziskie, opened the scoring for Bismarck at 15:47 in the first period and the Bobcats spent the second period piling on.
A goal from Bismarck forward Jack Conroy at 7:53 in the second was sandwhiched between two from the Bobcat’s George Grannis, who scored at 1:15 and 14:47 in the second.
Ziskie went to two points with an assist on Grannis’ second goal and Conroy also had two points as he notched an assist on Ziskie’s first period score. Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe and Tim Piechowski also had two assists each for Bismarck.
The Ice Dogs finally pulled a goal back through Barak Braslavski off an assist from Brendan Miles at 6:12 in the third period, but it didn’t signal the start of a comeback.
The Bobcats Lars Rodne finished off the scoring for the night with barely over a minute to play, scoring on the power play and on an empty net with Mason Plante in the box for the Ice Dogs on a 4-minute roughing call. Conroy got the assist on Rodne’s goal to rack up three points on the evening.
Grannis probably had the most noteable night for either team in multiple ways. He notched two goals but was also assessed a 20 minute game misconduct penalty for head contact at 15:31 in the second period.
The Ice Dogs now head back to their Outside base in Marshall, Minnesota, for a two week homestand at the Red Baron Arena. They’ll play six games, including two more matchups against the Bobcats, over the course of the next two weekends.
