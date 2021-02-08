Goal accomplished for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Coach Trevor Stewart hoped his team would be on top of its game last week in a three-game North American Hockey League series against the Austin Bruins, and the Ice Dogs delivered with a sweep of the series on Saturday night in Minnesota.
After winning the first two games by scores of 6-2 on Wednesday and 5-3 on Friday, the Ice Dogs polished off the Bruins with a 2-1 win.
The victory came in the Ice Dogs’ final nondivisional game of the season and improved Fairbanks’ overall record to 9-10-0-0 on the season.
Fairbanks is in third place in the NAHL Midwest Division with 18 points. The Ice Dogs are two points behind the second-place Minnesota Magicians and four points behind the league-leading Kenai River Brown Bears.
“It was a huge win for us tonight,” Stewart said in a telephone interview following the game. “It was our last nondivisional game of the season and should give us a lot of confidence heading into a stretch of four games in four days.”
The Ice Dogs return to action on Wednesday at the Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota, and then face the Chippewa Steel on Thursday through Saturday in Chippewa, Wisconsin.
“Every game for the rest of the season is very important so we have to keep the momentum moving forward,” Stewart said.
Saturday night’s game was a barn-burner from start to finish with neither team being able to find the back of the net during the first two periods.
The Ice Dogs finally broke the ice at 3:42 of the third period when Bret Link notched his sixth goal of the season with assists from Ty Naaykens and Austin Becker.
“That was definitely a high-end goal,” Stewart said. “He gathered the puck in the neutral zone, put it between the legs of the defenseman and then scored on a backhand as he was falling to the ice.”
The Ice Dogs continued to apply pressure until Tyler Herzberg netted the game-winning goal at the 15:17 mark of the third period. Link and Becker set up the game-winning goal.
Austin’s Connor Mylymok broke up the Ice Dogs bid for a shutout when he beat Fairbanks goalie Kayden Hargraves with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
“Even though we gave up a goal late, we were playing well and limited their opportunities once we had the lead,” Stewart said.
Hargraves posted his third consecutive win against the Bruins to improve to 7-4-0 on the season. He stopped 24 of 25 shots that came his way.
Zach Hansen suffered the loss in goal for the Bruins, recording 25 saves on the night.
Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play Saturday night.
