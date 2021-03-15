After winning two straight critical games against Minnesota and Chippewa, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs suffered a setback on Tuesday when they fell to Kenai River in the first match of the year between the two clubs. Saturday, however, the Ice Dogs bounced back nicely to get revenge.
Fairbanks started off strong and kept getting stronger, ultimately taking down the Brown Bears 4-2 Saturday afternoon. The win moves Fairbanks back ahead of Kenai River to third place in the Midwest Division standings. The Ice Dogs are now 14-16-1-1 with 30 points on the season.
“We started off with a lot of energy,” Fairbanks head coach Trevor Stewart said. “Kenai was controlling the momentum at the end of the first period and that’s been a sore spot for us when we get down early in games. We shifted back strong in the second and third period and we’re proud of how we were able to shift and manage the ups and downs of the game.”
Fairbanks was able to strike first, picking up a goal at the 8:16 mark from Tyler Herzberg. Bret Link and Jack Ring assisted on the goal that put the Ice Dogs up 1-0. As Stewart said, Kenai River swung momentum in their favor later in the first as Max Helgeson scored for the Brown Bears to tie the game at the 13:56 mark.
It didn’t take long for the Ice Dogs to swing the pendulum back in their favor as Jasper Lester scored a goal 45 seconds into the second period to put Fairbanks up 2-1. Herzberg and Austin Becker assisted on the goal. Fairbanks kept the offense flowing in the second period. At the 15:59 mark, Link scored on a power play on an assist from Owen Neuharth and Ty Naaykens to go up 3-1.
Kenai River wouldn’t go down without a fight as Laudon Poellinger scored at the 12:44 mark to pull the Brown Bears within just one goal.
The Ice Dogs defense held the rest of the way, though, and Link added an insurance goal at the 19:19 mark on an assist from Becker to give the game it’s final score. Kayden Hargraves was outstanding in the net, picking up 25 saves.
“It’s huge (to win) against a team that’s neck and neck with us,” Stewart said. “That’s especially true when it comes against an in-state rival. These next few games …a re very important. We just have to have that next game up mentality and understand how important they are.”
Fairbanks will play Kenai River again their next two games. The first one will come on Friday at 4:30 Alaska time, while the second will be on Saturday at 4:05 Alaska time.
