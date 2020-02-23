The Fairbanks Ice Dogs overcame the end of a long unbeaten streak in the North American Hockey League by winning big Saturday night against the Springfield Jr. Blues.
The Ice Dogs registered a 7-0 victory over in the second game of the three-game Midwest Division series in the Nelson Center in Springfield, Illinois.
The division-leading Ice Dogs were coming off Friday night’s 3-1 loss which ended a 17-game unbeaten streak (16-0-1-0).
Goaltender Mattias Sholl’s fourth shutout of the season helped Fairbanks recover from Friday’s setback.
“We didn’t approach it any different from any other game,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart, by phone, said of Saturday’s contest.
“We knew that we were in a position that we hadn’t been lately, coming off a loss. The guys responded well this evening.”
Sholl made 18 saves, including backstopping three penalty kills.
“I think Mattias will be the first one to tell you that the defense played pretty well in front of him,’’ Stewart said. “He didn’t have to face many second and third-chance opportunities, so he saw the puck pretty well.
“He played the puck very well, as well.”
The Ice Dogs also benefited from two goals each from Adam Eisele and Bret Link to help Fairbanks improve to 36-10-1-2 for 75 points in the standings.
Ryan Wilson, after a 49-save performance Friday, recorded 56 saves for the sixth-place Jr. Blues, 15-30-2-2 for 34 points.
Eiesele produced the first goal of Saturday’s game at 18:52 of the opening period, aided by Jasper Lester and Oliver Kjaer.
The Ice Dogs tacked on another goal in the second period and poured on five in the third.
Barak Braslavski scored at 2:01 of the second with help from Luke Ciolli and Lucas Erickson.
Ciolli, with a power-play goal at 5:37, started the scoring burst in the third period. Ciolli’s 15th marker of the season was set up by Matt Koethe and Dylan Abbott.
Link found the back of the net with help from Brendan Murphy and Emil Gabrielson at 10:17 of the third.
Eisele scored his 18th of the season at 14:21 with assists from Tim Erkkila and Braslavski. Jack Johnston planted his 18th of the season at 18:12, off assists from Parker Brown and Kjaer.
Link’s sixth goal of the season, aided by Andrew Garby and Trenton Woods, sealed the win at 19:15 of the final period.
The teams meet again at 1 p.m. AKST today. The game can be seen in Fairbanks at the Finish Line Restaurant in the LaQuinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, 4920 Dale Road off Airport Way.
The Ice Dogs will be idle after Springfield series. They’ll be back in action March 6 and 7 against the East Division’s Northeast Generals, of Atteboro, Massachusetts.
Each game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., in the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
