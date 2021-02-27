The Fairbanks Ice Dogs flourished on Friday night in the opening game of a critical four-game set against the division-leading Minnesota Magicians
Playing on their home ice at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota, the Ice Dogs backed a 29-save performance by goalie Kayden Hargraves with three goals in the third period to claim a 3-0 North American Hockey League Midwest Division victory over the Magicians.
“We competed from start to finish and found a way to win in the third period,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said via cell phone following the game. “I’m proud of the way the guys found a way to win tonight and now we have a challenge ahead of us to keep things going in the right direction.”
Stewart said the Ice Dogs committed themselves to doing the right things on the ice against a powerful Minnesota team.
“Our sticks were tighter, we did better on our scoring opportunities and the defense did a great job of blocking shots,” Stewart said. “The guys are committed to improving, but there’s still so much more we can do to get better.”
With the much-needed victory, the Ice Dogs improved to 11-13-1-1 on the season for 24 points in the NAHL Midwest Division.
Fairbanks is still in fourth place, however the Ice Dogs are only two points behind the Magicians, Janesville Jets and Kenai River Brown Bears in the Midwest Division. Those three teams all have 26 points.
Minnesota holds the top spot with a 13-5-0-0 record, followed by Janesville at 12-7-2-0 and Kenai River at 12-12-1-1.
With the game scoreless after the first two periods, Fairbanks finally got the goose egg off the scoreboard when veteran Laker Aldridge found the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season at 3:46 of the third period off an assist from Tyler Stewart.
“Tyler made a special play on that first goal,” Stewart said. “He came into the zone off-balance but he managed to get the puck over to Laker, who put it over the goalie’s shoulder.”
Five minutes later, Austin Becker scored his ninth goal of the season to give the Ice Dogs a much-needed two-goal cushion. Bret Link recorded his 10th assist of the season on the play.
“That goal gave us a big boost,” Stewart said.
With 24 seconds left in the game, Ty Naaykens scored his third goal of the season into an empty net to secure the win. Owen Neuharth and Jacob Conrad recorded assists.
Hargraves stood tall in net for the Ice Dogs, especially in the second period when he made 13 of his 29 saves as Fairbanks was forced to kill off three Minnesota power-play opportunities.
“Kayden gave us a great effort tonight,” Stewart said. “He played well, stayed up and squared up to the puck all night long
“Things kind of got away from us in the second period, but Kayden did his job and the guys regrouped in the final 20 minutes,” Stewart added.
Minnesota goalie Darius Bell suffered his first loss of the season in five starts. He was credited with making 31 saves.
Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play. Fairbanks had one power-play opportunity in each period, while all three of Minnesota’s power plays came in the second period.
The two teams played again on Saturday night in in Marshall, before the series shifts to Richfield, Minnesota, for games on Thursday and Friday.
