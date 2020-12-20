Eight of 10 WCHA schools are still playing hockey. Eight of 10 went the other way, opting out in the GNAC.
The Alaska Nanooks and UAA Seawolves have decided not to play college hockey this season, which would have been their final season in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
The Nanooks joined the Seawolves and most recently Seattle Pacific in deciding not to play basketball in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. With those three opting out for the 2020-21 season, the GNAC was forced to cancel their conference season altogether.
There will be no league season, conference tournament or champion. The league however has permitted those teams, if they wish and follow their local, NCAA and COVID protocols, to schedule and play games independently beginning Jan. 7.
Ice Dogs
The Fairbanks Ice Dogs are ready to resume their schedule just after Christmas.
After being shut down for five weeks by the governor and the state of Minnesota due to COVID concerns, the team will meet up in Marshall, Minnesota, on Dec. 27. However, Minnesota will not allow practices until Jan. 4, so the team will travel to Janesville, Wisconsin, on Dec. 28 and practice there.
The Ice Dogs, who have played just four contests this season compared to the Lone Star Brahmas from Texas who will have played 19 times through this weekend, play the Janesville Jets on Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, then return to Marshall to resume practices beginning Jan 4.
The NAHL schedule website shows another three-game series against the Minnesota Magicians the following weekend in Richfield, Minnesota.
