The Fairbanks Ice Dogs don’t see the Northeast Generals as the last-place team in the seven-team East Division of the North American Hockey League.
They see the Generals, their opponent, this weekend at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, as a team with a chance of a playoff berth as the regular season in the 26-team Tier II junior A winds down.
“Northeast is definitely a good opponent for us. They played us tough when we were out there (Attleboro, Massachusetts),” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said after Tuesday’s practice at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
“They’re still within striking distance of the playoffs and we know we’re going to get a good game from them.”
The Midwest Division-leading Ice Dogs face the Generals at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Big Dipper.
The Ice Dogs swept the Generals 3-1 and 4-0, respectively, on Jan. 10 and 11 at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro.
The NAHL’s regular season ends April 4. The top four teams in each of its four divisions at the conclusion of the regular season earn berths in best-of-five semifinal playoff series.
The top two teams in each division will have home ice for the semifinals, and the winners of the semifinals meet in division finals, also best-of-five series.
The winners of the division finals advance to Robertson Cup National Tournament on May 8-12 at the Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. The Ice Dogs lost to the Central Division’s Aberdeen (South Dakota) Wings in last year’s Robertson Cup title game in Blaine.
Fairbanks, at 37-10-1-2 for 77 points in the standings, has already clinched a playoff berth this season. Northeast, 19-27-1-1 for 40 points, has 12 games left in the regular season and its vying for one of the East Division’s last two playoff berths.
The Ice Dogs have 10 games remaining in the regular season, and all of them are in Alaska.
After the Northeast series, the Ice Dogs host the South Division’s Amarillo (Texas) Bulls on March 13 and 14, and visit Midwest and intrastate rival Kenai River Brown Bears at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex on March 19-21. The Ice Dogs and Brown Bears close the regular season with a series March 26-28 at the Dipper.
“We as a coaching staff want our guys to be able to compete on home ice,” Stewart said.
“We know for the first round (semifinals) of the playoffs, we’re going to have the home ice advantage. So we want to make this a tough place to play and here’s a good opportunity (this weekend) to work toward doing that.”
The Ice Dogs are coming off a bye week after a divisional series against the Springfield Jr. Blues on Feb. 21-23 in Springfield, Illinois.
The Ice Dogs lost 3-1 in the first game of the series in Springfield’s Nelson Center., and the setback also ended a 17-game unbeaten streak (16-0-1-0).
“We actually played OK. That might have been our best game in the three we played,” Stewart recalled. “We just ran into a hot goalie.”
The Jr. Blues’ Ryan Wilson registered 49 saves in the series opener.
“He was on, he was seeing the puck,” Stewart said.
Fairbanks rebounded with respective 7-0 and 4-1 wins in the last two games of its last regular-season road trip outside of Alaska in 2019-20.
The first game in Springfield, however, is a reason the Ice Dogs’ don’t dwell on an opponent’s win-loss record.
“You can’t take any game lightly,” Ice Dogs wing Matt Koethe said. “Every team is going to want to win. Even if they’re out of the playoffs or they’re battling still, they’re still going to play as hard as they can every night.
“We just can’t come out flat.”
Fairbanks’ week off was mostly spent recovering from an illness which struck 18 of its 23 players.
“The first time we skated last week was Friday,” Stewart said.
“It was a good time for us to have the off week. I think right now the guys are re-energized and excited to be back on home.”
