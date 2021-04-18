The Ice Dogs’ return to Fairbanks on Thursday is one of the most anticipated local sporting events this year. After 39 games away from Alaska, the team is finally back home.
Thursday’s pregame also will feature one more celebration as the team will honor three young men who have worked their way into leadership positions all season long.
The Ice Dogs voted as a team on their leadership positions Saturday. Head coach Trevor Stewart said nine or 10 players ultimately received votes. In the end, though, the team selected third-year player Andrew Garby as captain. Jasper Lester and Evan Junker were named assistant captains.
Stewart said he was pleased to see so many players receive votes, but he also believes the players made the right call in naming Garby team captain.
“I was probably expecting (those three) as a coach,” he said. “I think (Garby) started figuring it out a little bit over the past couple of months. The kid gives us everything he has every single night that we play and every single day that we practice. It was basically unanimous that he was going to be our captain.”
Garby, a defender, is in his third year with the team, is tied for fourth on the team in points with 19 (six goals, 13 assists), and recently committed to play college hockey at West Point. Needless to say, he’s more than earned the role and should be expected to handle the added pressure well.
Lester and Junker are both in their second year with the team. Lester is sixth on the team in points with 17 (five goals, 12 assists) while Junker has just nine points (two goals, seven assists). All three players play defense, so it’s natural that their scoring totals may not be the highest, but being named assistant captains surely adds some pressure to them, right? Not if you ask Stewart.
“I told them that they can’t really change,” Stewart said. “I told them to just be who they’ve been this whole year. Your personality can’t change just because you wear a letter. It’s just a little added responsibility having the task of talking to the referees and understanding when the team needs a little jolt ... I feel those three guys can do that.”
The Dogs could use a jolt this week as they enter a critical stretch of the season. As of Sunday afternoon, Fairbanks was in third place in the Midwest Division at 10-17-1-1 with 42 points. The Minnesota Magicians were in second place at 21-15-3-0 with 45 points and the Janesville Jets (Fairbanks’ opponent this week) were in first at 24-9-2-0 with 50 points. If the Dogs hope to make the postseason in May, the upcoming three game series against the Jets will be crucial to achieving that hope.
Ice Dogs GM Rob Proffitt believes that the three selected captains will be very helpful in turning that hope into a reality.
“I don’t think there was ever a doubt who (the members) of that leadership group would end up being,” he said. “(Lester and Junker) being in their second year with the club and Garby being a third year and going to West Point, you don’t get those opportunities by being a follower ... I think their leadership will trickle down to the rest of the club.”
The Ice Dogs’ first game back in Fairbanks will be Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
They will host Janesville again on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 7:30. The doors will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday. All tickets for the home games in Fairbanks are sold out. Face masks and social distancing will be required for all 1,100 people in attendance.
Additionally, the 50/50 draw is underway and has carried over from last season.
The draw starts at $6,000 and entries have to be present to win.
