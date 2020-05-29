The Fairbanks Ice Dogs moved this year’s annual auction for game worn and autographed home jerseys online after the North American Hockey League canceled all remaining games before the end of the regular season.
In normal years the auction takes place during the last regular season series at the Big Dipper and jerseys are often sold for upwards of $1,000 each. This year, all 26 jerseys were put up for sale on fairbanksicedogs.com for $600 each.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the ten jerseys still available for purchase were worn by Lucas Erickson, Tim Erkkila, Jasper Lester, Brendan Murphy, Emil Gabrielson, Nathan Butler, Luke Ciolli, Oliver Kjaer, Barak Braslavski and Owen Neuharth.
According to team general manager Rob Proffitt, all proceeds from this year’s sale are for the “team to stay functioning after the loss or revenue from the shortened season.”
