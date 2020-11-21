With new health mandates aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 infections in Minnesota, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs along with the rest of their NAHL Central division will be postponing play until Dec. 26.
“The challenges keep coming towards the Ice Dogs and we’ll keep fighting our way through it here,” General Manager Rob Proffitt told fans on a Facebook Live stream on Thursday, adding “The governor of Minnesota has shut down hockey in the rinks of Minnesota.”
There will be at least a five week pause to the season for the Ice Dogs. Proffitt said league organizers are still working through adjusted game schedules for when play resumes. Proffitt said that plan should be in place by Dec. 19.
Proffitt said the adjusted schedule likely means the team’s season will extend into May of next year.
“That means our chances of returning home to the Big Dipper in Fairbanks, Alaska, sometime in February or March and extending all the way into April or May is looking very, very promising,” Proffitt said.
Proffitt said he feels pretty confident about the chance for the Ice Dogs to be able to play home games in Fairbanks in that time-frame and added that he his “fingers crossed” that pushing games back now will have the positive outcome of the team getting to play more games overall in the Big Dipper this season.
Proffitt ended the Thursday live stream by saying that as the team continues to navigate the difficult circumstances of this season, he — and the rest of the organization — from team captain Luke Ciolli, who’s currently away from the team while recovering from brain surgery.
