Fairbanks Ice Dogs players celebrate with fans in a section of the Big Dipper Ice Arena after Jasper Lester scored on a power play against the Maine Fairbanks Ice Dogs players celebrate with fans in a section of the Big Dipper Ice Arena after Jasper Lester scored on a power play against the Maine Nordiques for the first goal of a North American Hockey League game Jan. 24. The NAHL, because of concerns about the coronavirus, announced Thursday it was pausing its season. DANNY MARTIN/NEWS-MINER