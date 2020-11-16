The Fairbanks Ice Dogs dropped two games to the Aberdeen Wings in South Dakota over the weekend. The results leave the Wings with a perfect 8-0 record atop the NAHL Central Division while the Ice Dogs are still searching for their first win of the season, after falling to 0-4.
The first game in the series, on Friday, ended with a 6-3 win for the Wings. Forward Clayton Cosentino led the way for the Wings with a goal and an assist, both coming in the second period. Fellow Wings forward Payton Matsui notched two assists to bring his season total to seven.
Ice Dogs goals came courtesy of forwards Laker Aldridge and Bret Link and defenseman Jasper Lester.
Spencer Schneider opened the scoring for Aberdeen at 4:42 in the first period. The Ice Dogs answered back through Aldridge to end the period on level terms. The Ice Dogs found the net once each period, but were stymied by a second period Aberdeen onslaught that saw the wings score three times in just under six minutes.
Link scored just before the end of the second to give the Ice Dogs an opportunity to overturn a two goal deficit heading into the final period. But it wasn’t to be for the Ice Dogs as Seamus Campbell extended the Aberdeen lead to three before three minutes were played in the third.
Lester’s goal brought the game within two again, but came with less than three minutes to play. Aberdeen’s Michael Reed scored an empty netter with seconds left on the clock to make the final score seem more lopsided than might have been the reality.
Aberdeen managed only one more shot on goal than Fairbanks. Jake Sibell got the win at goalie for the Wings, making 23 saves from 26 shots faced. Austin Ryman played all but the final minutes, when the Ice Dogs had an empty net, in goal and made 20 saves from 25 shots faced.
The Saturday game saw a more subdued scoreline but still ended with the Ice Dogs down three goals, as the Wings won 4-1.
Fairbanks’ lone goal came from defenseman Brendan Miles at 12:42 in the third period and was assisted by Austin Becker and Nick Ostbloom.
Aberdeen goals on Saturday were scored by Cosentino, Chase Freiermuth, Matsui and Jordan Randall, who scored on an empty net with less than a minute to play.
The Ice Dogs played with an empty net for most of the final period. Rookie Kayden Hargraves made his debut in goal, making 27 saves from 30 shots while playing just under 43 minutes. Dominik Wasik got the win in the net for Aberdeen and made 21 saves from 22 shots against.
Jasper, along with Aberdeen’s Trevor Russell each accounted for a whopping 14 penalty minutes on Saturday, but 10 of each of those totals resulted from 10-minute unsportsmanlike conduct calls that were both assessed at the 19:09 mark in the third period.
Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said it was good to get an idea of how his team would fair against a well coached team that’s full of veterans and that he expects to be in the running for a championship this season. Stewart added that despite the results, he saw improvement over the teams opening weekend games against the Janesville Jets.
“I thought our compete was a little better,” Stewart said. “We just look a little more in sync than the previous week.”
This weekend, the Ice Dogs will head to Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, for a two game series against the 1-3 Chippewa Steel on Nov. 20 and 21.
