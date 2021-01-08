The Fairbanks Ice Dogs dropped a close game to the Minnesota Magicians in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Thursday.
Tyler Herzberg opened the scoring on a power play for the Ice Dogs with an assist from Brendan Miles at 15:33 in the first period, but the goals all went the Magicians way from there.
Devlin McCabe scored for Minnesota off an assist from Lucas Kanta a little over two-minutes after Herzberg’s opener. McCabe then provided the assist for Trevor Kukkonen at 2:10 in the second period, with Minnesota taking advantage of the power play this time.
McCabe racked up another assist when Luc Laylin scored for Minnesota on an empty net in the last minute of the game.
“They’re well coached you can tell that right away,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said after the game. “We came out strong, but the game got away from us in second period.”
Stewart said his team left too many opportunities out on the ice and didn’t take enough advantage when Minnesota had players in the penalty box. “I wish we would have gotten a couple more opportunities on the power play,” Stewart said.
The Ice Dogs are still playing their way into form, but Stewart said it’s now up to his veteran players to set the tone if the team wants to start racking up wins to add to last week’s sweep of the Janesville Jets.
“We need some of our veteran players to play better, to play with more urgency and leadership,” Stewart said. “We’re getting good play from our young guys, but we need older guys to step it up.”
Stewart said that goaltender Kayden Hargraves showed well for the Ice Dogs again on his way to notching 28 saves from 30 shots faced. “He looks comfortable, he looks the part. It’s encouraging for us to see his growth,” Stewart said.
Off the ice, the team had some good news in the form of finalizing their schedule for the rest of the season. They’ll play 22 more games while based out of Marshall, Minnesota and plan to be back in the Big Dipper for a home opener on March 12. They’ll wrap up the regular season on May 8 against the Kenai Brown Bears. Check out the full schedule at bit.ly/3npDejQ.
“We have something on paper now and it’s something to plan for on a weekly basis, but our focus right now is day to day,” Stewart said of having a schedule to plan for.
Like Stewart said, he’s keeping his team focused on what’s right in front of them, and right now that’s another shot at the Magicians today at 7:40 p.m. CST.
