Lucas Erickson is the third-leading scorer this season among defenseman for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
Erickson also ranks 13th in team scoring for Fairbanks, which faces the Kenai River Brown Bears in North American Hockey League Midwest Division and intrastate rivalry at 7 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Erickson is a leader, too, for the Ice Dogs when it comes to perseverance.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Woodbury, Minnesota, bounced back from knee surgery in November. The surgery included cutting off a bit of his meniscus, which was frayed.
The meniscus is a cartilage in a knee joint. It sits between the cartilage surfaces of the bone to distribute weight and improve stability of the joint, which is used in most activities.
“It was pretty tough at first. There were a few days where I thought I was never going to be able to play again,’’ Erickson said after Wednesday’s practice at the Big Dipper.
“My leg ... my forward motion was gone, so that was tough. I worked with a few guys (in rehabilitation) and got to back to full strength.”
Since coming back from surgery, the 20-year-old has contributed three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 20 games for the Midwest Division leaders.
“He worked really hard to rehab and get back into the shape he is,’’ Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said Wednesday.
Erickson played both at forward and defenseman last season as an Ice Dogs newcomer
“He was very valuable, especially down the stretch come playoff time,’’ Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said Wednesday.
Last year, the Ice Dogs won the Midwest Division semifinal and championship rounds and later reached the championship game of last year’s Robertson Cup National Tournament in Blaine, Minnesota.
“He had a hiccup early in (this) year, which has been addressed,’’ Stewart said. “He was out for two months. He came back a little rusty but after that, he settled in nicely, obviously. He was player of the week; he’s driving in the right direction.”
Erickson, who is in his last season of Tier II junior A hockey because he’s reach the age limit of 20, recently committed to the NCAA Division I program at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
On Monday, he received the Bauer NAHL Midwest Division Star of the Week honor for his contributions in a sweep of the Maine Nordiques last weekend at the Big Dipper.
Erickson had the game-winning goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-2 win over the expansion team from the East Division. He provided a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 6-2 win.
“It means a lot to me,’’ Erickson said of the honor, “but also just keeping my head down, and we’ve got to have three good games this weekend.”
Kenai River
series
It’s always a tough intrastate and Midwest Division series, regardless of where the teams are in the standings.
Heading into tonight’s series opener, the Ice Dogs are in first place at 30-9-1-2 for 63 points, which are 10 more than the second-place Brown Bears (24-13-2-3).
“It’s going to be a tough series. They’ve (Kenai River) had a tough go since the break (for Christmas and New Year’s Day),’’ Stewart said.
“They’ve got some players back and they played well last week against a New Mexico team that gave us some fits.
“Obviously, there’s motivation with the in-state rivalry. I imagine it’s going to be a good week of hockey.”
Fairbanks enter this week’s homestand on a 12-game unbeaten streak (11-0-1-0), and Kenai River is 5-5-1-1 in its last 12 contests.
The Ice Dogs, though, remember coming away with only one point in the standings when the teams met Nov. 21-23 at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.
The Ice Dogs, respectively, lost 5-3 and 6-4 in the first two games in Soldotna and gained a point in the standings after a 4-3 shootout defeat in the third game.
“It’s been a battle with them (in the standings) since we played them early on in the year, when they swept us down in Kenai (Soldotna),’’ Ice Dogs veteran forward Tyler Deweese said Wednesday.
“But regardless of our past eight games since break, and our their past eight games, it’s going to be a battle, and I think everyone is going to be ready for each other.”
In their respective last eight games, the Ice Dogs are 8-0-0-0 and the Brown Bears are 2-5-1-0.
“We definitely going to have to be ready to go this weekend,’’ said Deweese, “and not take any shifts off and not take them for granted because they’re a good team.”
The Brown Bears are coming off a home sweep of the New Mexico Ice Wolves, an expansion team from the South Division. Kenai River won 4-3 Friday and 8-2 Saturday.
