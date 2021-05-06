After a brief absence, concession stands at the Big Dipper Ice Arena will be following the Ice Dogs’ route of making triumphant returns.
Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt said that after reevaluating with Borough officials, concession sales will return this weekend for the Dogs’ two-game regular season home finale against the Kenai River Brown Bears. Social distancing will still apply for all of those waiting in line.
“We’ll have full concessions open this weekend on Friday and Saturday,” said Proffitt. “I’d like to thank (Fairbanks North Star Borough) Mayor (Bryce) Ward and (Recreation Superintendent) Steve Taylor for their support in getting this back.”
The Borough informed the Ice Dogs last week that concession sales would not be allowed for their two game series against the Chippewa Steel last weekend in response to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Fairbanks area. After reevaluating this week, the decision was reversed.
Proffitt also said the team will be auctioning off the team’s home jersey’s both Friday and Saturday during the intermission between periods, once between the first and second, and the other between the second and third period.
With the last four games of the season coming against Kenai River, two games in Fairbanks and two in Kenai, the team also announced the four-game event will be called the Alaska Airlines Cup to decide “Alaska Hockey Supremacy.” In the event of tied series, NAHL tie breaking rules will determine the cup winner. Both teams have made the NAHL playoffs and are now battling for positioning.
Lastly, Proffitt said the team is planning to make vaccinations available at Saturday’s game for those in attendance. More details on that will follow as they become available.
Both games this weekend are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.
