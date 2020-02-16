The Fairbanks Ice Dogs, for the second night in a row, needed extra time to win over a rival in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division.
On Saturday, the Ice Dogs prevailed 4-3 in overtime against the Minnesota Magicians in the Richfield Ice Arena in Richfield, Minnesota.
Parker Brown, with assists from Oliver Kjaer and Lucas Erickson, scored the game-winner with three seconds left in the five-minute overtime.
Division-leading Fairbanks — 35-9-1-2 for 73 points in the Midwest standings — was tied at 2 with Minnesota in the first period; trailed 3-2 in the second period; and forced overtime after veteran forward and West Valley High School graduate Tyler Deweese scored short-handed with Jack Johnston’s help in the third period.
“It was a big game for both teams,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said by phone, “and for us to come out of there with a win and two points (in the standings) was huge for us moving forward.
“We had some big performances; Tyler Deweese stepped up and scored another big goal and Jack Caruso first game in net for the Ice Dogs. And of course, Oliver (Kjaer) hooking up with Parker Brown with about five seconds left in overtime.”
The Ice Dogs, said Stewart, were hemmed in their defensive zone before Brown produced the game-winner and his 16th goal of the season.
“We were hemmed in pretty good. It didn’t look good, it looked they possibly had a chance to score,’’ Stewart said.
“Lucas Erickson kind of flicked the puck out into an area, and Oliver raced on to it, and Parker beat his guy (Magicians defender) up the ice. Oliver slid it (puck) across to Parker for a (shot into a) wide-open net.”
Caruso, an Ice Dogs newcomer from St. Louis, registered 22 saves in his debut.
On Friday night and about 103 miles east of Richfield, the Ice Dogs pulled out a 3-2 shootout victory over the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Deweese, on Saturday night, forced overtime after scoring his 16th goal of the season at 12:24 of the third period.
The Ice Dogs had made it 2-2 in the first period in the Richfield Ice Arena, courtesy of deposits by Adam Eisele and Adam Koethe.
Eisele, also with 16 goals in 2019-20, scored on a power play with help from Kjaer and Erickson. Koethe’s 17th of the season was set up by Erickson and Johnston at 13:27 of the first.
Joey Foss gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead at 9:14 of the second period, assisted by Devlin McCabe and Josh Bohlin.
Bohlin scored the game’s first goal at 3:51 of the opening period with helpers from Marko Reifenberger and Cole Oravitz. TJ Sagissor made it 2-0 with Chris Konin’s assist at 8:28 of the first.
Dysen Skinner registered 28 saves for the Magicians, who are in third place in the Midwest at 25-17-3-3 for 56 points.
The Ice Dogs visit the Springfield Jr. Blues in Springfield, Illinois for a Midwest series on Thursday through Saturday. The games at the Nelson Center begin at 4:05 p.m. AKST Thursday, 3:05 p.m. AKST Friday and 1 p.m. AKST Saturday.
The games can be seen in Fairbanks in the Finish Line Restaurant in the LaQuinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, 4920 Dale Road off Airport Way.
Stewart also will be the head coach for the Midwest Division in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Ice Dogs involved in the tournament are forwards Koethe, Kjaer, Johnston, Deweese, Bret Link and Mason Plante; goaltender Mattias Sholl; and defenseman Dylan Abbott.
Link, Plante and Abbott are playing for the NAHL Select Blue team, and Koethe, Kjaer, Johnston, Deweese and Sholl are playing for Team Midwest.
