Barak Bravlaski is only in his first season with the Fairbanks ice Dogs of the North American Hockey League.
However, the fans at the Big Dipper Ice Arena give him cheers which seem more accustomed for a veteran of the Tier II junior A program.
The cheers come whether the 18-year-old left wing from San Jose, California, scores a goal, contributes an assist or makes a trip to the penalty box.
“That’s probably one of the best parts about coming out here,” Bravlaski said after Wednesday’s practice at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, where the Ice Dogs face the South Division’s Amarillo (Texas) Bulls at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“The fans are just amazing. They’ve taken me in so nicely and they’ve welcomed me very well. I’ve got a lot of fans that talk to me after a game and they’re super nice.”
Bravlaski has contributed five goals and six assists for 11 points in 36 games this season for the Ice Dogs, who lead the Midwest Division at 38-11-1-2 for 79 points in the standings.
The reception from the Big Dipper fans has also helped Bravlaski adjust to the Tier II junior A game.
“Coming up from youth hockey to junior hockey, I think it’s well known that it’s probably one of the hardest jumps in all of hockey,’’ he said.
The Ice Dogs coaching staff learned of Bravlaski after one of the team’s scouts saw him playing last season for the San Jose Jr. Sharks, an 18AAA program in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League, during a showcase tournament.
“I was actually able to see him later in the season and we offered him a tender, and he’s been a great member of our team,’’ said Stewart, “and a great member for the future as well.”
The 18-year-old Bravlaski has two more seasons of Tier II junior A eligibility remaining.
“He’s a terrific person and all the guys like him,’’ Stewart said, “and he goes the extra mile to make sure people know that as well.
“His teammates know that he’s there for them. He’s fast, he’s got good hands and skill, and he’s got a good work ethic.
“I think extends from his family, who’s done a good job of raising him.”
Dog Bytes
As of Wednesday night, Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said this weekend’s series against Amarillo is still on.
“Everything is a go out here,’’ Proffitt said.
Coronavirus fears have affected the sports landscape worldwide. The National Basketball Association postponed the rest of its season and the National Hockey League is scheduled to announce today if the remainder of its season will be postponed.
•The series against the Bulls also is on Military Appreciation Weekend. KINROSS Fort Knox is sponsoring FrIiday’s game and Alaska USA Federal Credit Union is sponsoring Saturday’s contest.
The Ice Dogs will be wearing special jerseys for Military Appreciation Weekend. The jerseys will be auctioned during the first and second intermissions and after each game.
Also Saturday night, entertainer Mike Finke will be providing a special tribute to the military with a singing performance.
Finke is scheduled to be joined on the ice by players from the Ice Dogs and Bulls and from the hockey teams at Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base.
Also Friday, the 50-50 pot will start at $7,000 because there was no winner for last Saturday’s drawing during the series finale against the Northeast Generals, of Attleboro, Massachusetts and the NAHL’s East Division.
