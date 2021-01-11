The Friday night game between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Minnesota Magicians entered the final period as a fairly tame encounter, boasting only a subdued 1-1 scoreline.
That all changed 3-minutes into the third period, when forward Zachary Murray scored unassisted and opened up the floodgates for the Ice Dogs.
Murray’s goal was followed up by Tyler Herzberg, who scored at 9:09 in the third off an assist from Andrew Garby. Mason Plante scored unassisted on an empty Magicians’ net at 19:29 to notch his second goal of the game, and Brendan Miles added to the final tally off an assist from Tyler Stewart with only a second remaining on the clock.
The result was a lopsided scoreline in the Ice Dogs’ favor. The win is the biggest of a still young season for the team and should give them a boost of confidence headed into a crowded portion of their schedule.
The Ice Dogs will head to Bismark, North Dakota for a two game series against the Bismark Bobcats on Friday and Saturday. They’ll follow that up with a six game “homestand” spread over two weekends at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota.
Two two-game series, one against the Aberdeen Wings and Another against the Bobcats, will be book ended by games against the Austin Bruins.
