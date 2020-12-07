Another Fairbanks Ice Dogs product is headed for NCAA Division I hockey, but won’t be going far, after goalie Austin Ryman committed to play for the Alaska Nanooks last week.
Ryman will join the Nanooks at the beginning of the next semester, meaning he won’t be playing for the Ice Dogs when they hope to restart their currently on hold season after the holidays.
Ryman was in his second season with the Ice Dogs, after spending his first year on the team in a back-up role. Changes to the Ice Dogs season because of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to the team only playing four games so far this season.
“When Austin was in the net, he showed very, very well,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said of Ryman. “His numbers weren’t really indicative of his abilities.”
Stewart said that while he’ll miss having Ryman in the crease for the Ice Dogs, the organization’s goal is to help players get to the next level and play college hockey. “So, we’re happy for him,” Stewart said.
Ryman said that even though his second and now final season with the NAHL club hasn’t gone as anyone could have predicted, he’ll still take a lot away from his time with the team as he moves into the next phase of his hockey career.
Ryman said that even without much ice time in his rookie NAHL season, he learned a lot. He embraced his role as a back-up goalie last season and learned to stay focused — not just for the next game, but the next practice — and to find where he could contribute within his role.
The experience taught him the importance of emotional leadership and being there for his teammates. “There’s no reason not to give 110%,” Ryman said.
Playing with the Ice Dogs, Ryman came to appreciate that old truism that the circumstances are less important than how one reacts to them. “If any adversity comes your way, people are gonna talk about how you handle it,” he said.
Ryman said he wouldn’t be headed for the Nanooks if it weren’t for his time with the Ice Dogs, where he accomplished an important developmental step as a hockey player. “I think they’ve changed me from a junior goaltender to a Division I goaltender,” he said.
Ryamn also said the team keeping him involved and on the roster after he was injured last season was an important lesson for him in figuring out how to adapt, support his teammates and find different ways to contribute.
This season has been another lesson in making the best of circumstances, not just for Ryman or the Ice Dogs, but for all young athletes. Asked what attempting to mount a hockey season in the midst of a global pandemic was like, Ryman said it reminded him to not take the game for granted, he saw the uncertainty and precariousness as just another challenge to embrace.
Ryman grew up in Fairbanks and the significance of getting to suit up for not one, but two, hockey teams he watched as a kid isn’t lost on him.
“Back when I would go to Ice Dogs or Nanooks games as kid, well yeah, you probably always dream of playing in that rink or that jersey, but you just try to stay in the moment” Ryman said.