Fairbanks Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt stepped to the camera earlier this week, a suppressed grin on his face as his Facebook Live event began. After a few introductory words, he smothered any doubt about the coming season: The Dogs will be on the ice.
“There will be a 24th season of Ice Dogs hockey,” he said.
But it will be a season unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions and testing requirements. The 2019-20 season was cut short in mid-March as the virus hit Alaska.
“The options became clear, limited and very scary. We could close the door and not know if the Dogs would ever exist again, which is a tough pill to swallow, or we could get creative and out of the box and find a way to survive and be transparent while we’re doing that,” he said. “We chose option two.”
The season will be broken into two chunks for the Ice Dogs. The first part will be all on the road. The second part, which has some uncertainty depending on the virus situation, will be in Fairbanks.
The regular season for the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division, which includes the Ice dogs, will begin Nov. 6.
The Ice Dogs will be on the road for 2 1/2 months, then return to Fairbanks for their first home on Jan. 21 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. The season will be extend through April and into May with the Robertson Cup scheduled for early June, according to Proffitt.
“I know this will make a long November and December for a lot of you, but we’ll be back. I assure you that,” he said in the Facebook Live event Tuesday in which he heaped praise upon the team’s sponsors for their support in trying to put a season together.
The Ice Dogs won’t be a band of Lower 48 wanderers, however, camping out and using their gear bags as uncomfortable pillows. They’ll have warm homes and some regular ice due to an arrangement worked out with the community of Marshall, Minnesota. The Ice Dogs partnered with Visit Marshall, the city of Marshall, the Red Baron Arena and Expo Center, and the Marshall Amateur Hockey Association.
“They’ve not only opened their arms for our temporary home for this club, but literally they’ve opened their homes to take care of our players by billeting all the boys as well as assisting on all the details to make this happen,” Proffitt said. “In working with the leaders of these groups in Marshall, very early on I realized this is truly going to be a sister city with the same type of people I am so fortunate to work with every day here in Fairbanks. They’re passionate, hardworkers, with a ‘Let’s just get it done’ mentality.”
“Marshall Hockey is excited to welcome these players and coaches into our community and into our homes,” said Josh Johnson, president of the Marshall Amateur Hockey Association, in a Facebook video event later Tuesday that also featured the director of Visit Marshall and the supervisor of the Red Baron Arena. “Hockey is family, and we now know we have a new sister city in Fairbanks, Alaska.
“Don’t worry, Fairbanks. We’ll take care of your boys, we’ll skate ‘em hard, and carry on the winning tradition that is Ice Dogs hockey and send them back to you as soon as possible,” he said. “Fairbanks, this is your ice, as long as you need it.”
How are the Ice Dogs players handling it?
“They are pretty resilient at that age, 17 to 20, “ Proffitt said in a phone interview Thursday. “All they want to do is play hockey. You could go to Yugoslavia and they would have been fine there. They’d say ‘Find me some ice.’ I think it’s going to be good.”
He also touted the benefit to the families of the players, many of whom come to Fairbanks from the Lower 48 to play. Minnesota is an easier reach for moms and dads who want to see their favorite Ice Dogs kid on the ice.
As for the uncertainty about that second part of the season when the Dogs come home to Fairbanks, Proffitt had this to say:
“No question there’s some uncertainty for the second half of the year,” he said. “That picture will be a little clear in the next couple of months. I hope to know some of that stuff by November.”
Until then, Ice Dogs fans will have to watch their team from a distance of 2,465 miles.
