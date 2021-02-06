The Fairbanks Ice Dogs accomplished a first for the 2020-21 North American Hockey League season in posting a 5-3 win at the Austin Bruins on Friday night in Minnesota.
The Ice Dogs gave up the first two goals of the game, but came roaring back to score four straight times to claim their second straight win over the Bruins.
The Ice Dogs defense not only tightened up after the early going, but it combined for two goals and four assists as Fairbanks improved its record to 8-10-0-0 and moved into a tie for third place in the Midwest Division, four points behind the league-leading Kenai River Brown Bears and Janesville Jets.
“It was good to see our defense get involved in the offense,” Fairbanks coach Trevor Stewart said in a telephone interview following the game. “They scored our first two goals and helped get everything going.”
Laker Aldridge returned from a three-game suspension and scored what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the second period.
“Having Laker back in the lineup is a big plus for us,” Stewart said.
Fairbanks goaltender Kayden Hargraves won his second straight game and improved to 6-4-0 on the season by stopping 24 of 27 shots on the night.
The Ice Dogs and Bruins concluded a three-game series on Saturday night in Austin.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first eight minutes of Friday night’s game, the Ice Dogs began their comeback when veteran defenseman Andrew Garby scored his second goal of the season off assists from Billy Renfrew and Owen Neuharth.
Fairbanks dominated the second period and went on a three-goal rampage to take a 4-2 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.
Defensemen Jasper Lester knotted the score at 5:33 of the second period with a power-play goal that was set up by Neuharth and Bret Link. It was Lester’s third goal of the year.
Fairbanks took a 3-2 lead on Austin Becker’s sixth goal of the season at the 11:57 mark of the middle stanza. It was Becker’s third goal of the series after he scored twice in Wednesday’s 6-2 win against the Bruins in Marshall, Minnesota. Brendan Miles and Jacob Conrad were credited with assists on the go-ahead goal.
Aldridge netted his sixth goal of the season at 18:06 of the second period. The game-winning blast was assisted by Tyler Herzberg and Jacob Conrad.
Alex Trombley scored an unassisted goal for the Bruins at 7:50 of the third period to pull Austin within a goal at 4-3, but Jack Ring’s second goal of the year at 19:28 of the third sealed the win for Fairbanks. Garby and Lester assisted on the final goal.
Becker was awarded a penalty shot at 17:29 of the third period, but Austin goalie Hudson Hodges denied the attempt. Hodges made 26 saves on the night.
