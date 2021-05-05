While the Ice Dogs’ return to Fairbanks has yielded mixed results in the win-loss column, you can’t blame forward Zach Murray as he just turned in his finest week of the season. On Monday, Murray’s efforts were rightfully recognized.
Murray, a 19-year old rookie from Arlington Virginia, was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week on Monday for his stellar play last week against the Chippewa Steel.
Since returning to Fairbanks, the Dogs have gone just 2-3 and split last week’s series with the Steel, winning 6-0 on Friday and losing 5-1 on Saturday. Murray, however, was outstanding in both of those games. The 6’2, 165 lbs. NAPHL grad scored a goal in each of Fairbanks’ two games to give him 14 points (4 goals, 10 assists) in 36 games played this season.
“Zach provided energy throughout the weekend,” said head coach Trevor Stewart. “He was strong in the face off dot and provided offensive support. We need players like him to step up at this time of the year.”
Murray wasn’t the only one getting a shoutout from the NAHL this week. Defender Jasper Lester was given an honorable mention for Star of the Week in the Midwest Division. Lester earned three points in the Friday game (2 assists, 1 goal).
This is the first time this season that Murray has been presented with the recognition.
The Ice Dogs currently sit at third place in the Midwest Division at 22-19-2-1 with 47 points on the season. The first place Janesville Jets have accumulated 60 points on the season to win the division while the Minnesota Magicians sit in second place with 49 points. While the Magicians are just in front of Fairbanks, the Kenai River Brown Bears are just behind them at 44 points. The Steel are in last place at 27 points.
That slim margin between Minnesota, Fairbanks, and Kenai River is crucial as we enter the penultimate week of the regular season. While the Dogs have already secured a playoff spot, they’ll need to win a few more games in order to clinch home ice advantage. Fairbanks will wrap up their regular season home schedule this week with games against the Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday night at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 and all tickets are sold out.
The Dogs conclude the regular season on the road in Kenai next week with games on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.