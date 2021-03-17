When Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt turned on the video for the team’s Facebook Live event Monday evening, the song “Mama, I’m Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne was playing in the background before Proffitt entered the screen. Considering the announcement he was about to make, the song was more than fitting.
Proffitt announced Monday evening during the Facebook Live event that the Ice Dogs would be returning to Fairbanks to conclude their 2020-2021 season at the Big Dipper beginning April 22. Fairbanks will play the final seven games of the regular season in Fairbanks.
“Playing in Fairbanks this season has been our goal since day one,” Proffitt said. “The easing of travel restrictions into the state was a major hurdle for us to clear, and so long as there are no changes on that front I’m confident we will skate out of that home tunnel in late April.”
April 22 will mark the first game of a three game series against the Janesville Jets. The next two games against the Jets will be played on April 23 and 24.
The other four games to be played at the Big Dipper will be against the Chippewa Steel on April 30 and May 1, and against the Kenai River Brown Bears on May 7 and 8. The Ice Dogs will play their first games of the season in Alaska on April 16 and 17 in Soldotna against the Brown Bears.
“Quite frankly the easy way out would be for us to stay and finish the season in Minnesota, but I’ve never been one to take the easy way out,” Proffitt said. “I’m willing to take this gamble for the Fairbanks community, the sponsors and fans, but most importantly for these players, who deserve the honor of playing in the Big Dipper Ice Arena.”
In regards to fan attendance, that will be dependent on the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s operational status under its COVID-19 mitigation plan. The current operational status is “low-intermediate” which would allow the Big Dipper to operate at 50% capacity, allowing 1,100 fans to attend.
“I am excited to have the Ice Dogs back in town and am extremely grateful to the city of Marshall for their hospitality during the pandemic,” said Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
Masks will be mandatory for all in attendance and social distancing will be implemented. Ticketing information will be made available on the Ice Dog’s website in the coming days.
The Ice Dogs will wrap up their time in Marshall with home games against Kenai River (March 19), Chippewa (March 26-27), and the Minnesota Magicians (April 1-3). The Ice Dogs have played their home games in Marshall this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairbanks is currently 14-16-1-1 with 30 points on the season.