The Minnesota Magicians seemed to have an answer for everything the Ice Dogs threw at them on Wednesday night. Thursday morning, it looked like the Ice Dogs didn’t have anything left to throw early on.
Late in the second period, however, Fairbanks started throwing and the Magicians had no answers.
After falling behind 2-0 early, the Ice Dogs rattled off six unanswered goals to pull off a 6-2 comeback win over Minnesota. It was sweet revenge for head coach Trevor Stewart and company after the Ice Dogs fell 4-3 to the Magicians the night before.
“We called a time out when we were down 2-0 and told our guys we need to make a decision on how the rest of this game is going to go,” Stewart said. “Next shift we came out more physical ...We played OK the rest of the first period. We had a really good second period to tie up the game and made some plays in the third period where we found the back of the net.”
The two games couldn’t have gone much differently. On Wednesday, the two teams traded goals back and forth with Minnesota’s Jack Cronin striking first 8:50 into the first period. The Ice Dogs managed to respond at the 12:36 mark with a goal from Mason Plante to tie things up 1-1. Brendan Murphy and Laker Aldridge combined on the assist for Fairbanks.
Cronin was at it again with another goal for the Magicians 1:57 into the second period to move Minnesota up 2-1. At the 6:02 mark, Andrew Garby moved the Ice Dogs back into a tie with a goal of his own, assisted by Owen Neuharth. Minnesota managed to take a 3-2 lead not long after that, however, when Simon Falk scored at the 9:48 mark.
The Ice Dogs’ Aldridge tied things up 3-3 with a goal at the 2:40 mark of the third period on an assist by Plante and Murphy. The Ice Dogs looked like they may have come away with a point from the game until the 15:22 mark when Spencer Light scored what would ultimately be the game-winning goal for the Magicians.
“We’re always pleased that we keep battling but it’s come to that point of the season where we can’t let points slip away,” Stewart said. “We were in a position where we could get a point but we let them score with six minutes. We can’t take any time off right now as a hockey club.”
The Ice Dogs appeared as though they were taking time off in the first period as the Magicians’ goals from Devlin McCabe and Hunter Longhi in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.
Stewart’s message of no time off seemed to kick in late in the second period as Cam Ricotta got Fairbanks on the board with a goal at the 17:50 mark. The Ice Dogs score again 76 seconds later when Jacob Conrad picked up a score to tie the game.
In the third period, it was all Ice Dogs. Scott McKenzie, Neuharth, Aldridge and Tyler Stewart all picked up goals for Fairbanks in the third to earn a dominant come-from-behind win. Fairbanks is now 12-15-1-1 on the season and play a crucial game on Friday against the Chippewa Steel at 4:10 AKT.
Contact sports writer Hart Pisani at 459-7530.