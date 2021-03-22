On March 28, 2006, I begged my mom to take me to Best Buy to purchase the video game Kingdom Hearts II. I was 14 years old, seven months removed from Hurricane Katrina, and I needed some joy in my life.
I have no shame in admitting I played, beat, and loved Kingdom Hearts II in the span of one week. With a cliff hanger ending, I knew Kingdom Hearts III would becoming eventually, but even at 14, I knew I’d be waiting a while, so I figured I should find something to distract myself with until the day Kingdom Hearts III came out. I ended up deciding to get into sports, but only as a means of keeping myself occupied until the day KHIII finally released.
Jump forward to Jan. 29, 2019, 13 God-forsaken years later.
Kingdom Hearts III is FINALLY released. I’m now a 27-year old man. I spent so much time distracting myself with sports, I became a professional sports reporter.
Did the fact that I was now a 27-year old man stop me from buying, playing, and beating KHIII in a week? Of course not.
Did the fact that I had to wait 13 flippin’ years for it to come out have anything to do with the fact that I ultimately found the game to be entertaining but disappointing? You’re dang right it did.
So there I was, 27, a professional sports reporter, and cursing video game publishers Square Enix and the Disney Corporation for wasting half my life. If over the past few weeks you’ve taken issue with any of my sports reporting, please don’t contact me. Your beef is with Square and Disney. Without them, I wouldn’t currently be here. That 13-year wait had been the longest of my life.
Then a global pandemic hit three weeks after I moved to Colorado just when the high school state basketball tournament was getting started. The year that followed made the wait for Kingdom Hearts III seem like a Grateful Dead song in comparison: too long, but not as long as watching all three “Lord of the Ring” films in succession — which is how long the postponement of sports felt.
Now, though, here we are a year later and high school playoff basketball is finally upon us. Hopefully, the results will not be as disappointing as Kingdom Hearts III.
At the time of this writing, the ASAA Selection Sunday Show had not yet been held. Due to the pandemic, we’re going to print before the brackets have been released.
However, we do know that Monroe Catholic and Valdez will be sending both their boys and girls basketball teams to the 3A State Tournament to be held this week in Palmer and Wasilla from Thursday-Saturday.
We also know that the Lathrop girls team and West Valley boys team will be playing the same time in the same place in the 4A tournament. We’ll know whether the Lathrop boys or West Valley girls will be joining them later and we’ll be sure to inform you if that’s the case.
I assure you, you won’t have to wait 13 years to find out the answer to that one.
After last year’s tournament was canceled, this is a week the kids, coaches, teachers, parents, fans, etc. have all been waiting for. There’s no telling what will happen over the three day span that is soon to come, but we know that Fairbanks will be well represented. Good luck to all the schools and we’ll be wishing you well from back home.
It may not be playoff time yet for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, but they too have a big week ahead of them with playoff implications. Fairbanks will take on the Chippewa Steel this Friday at 4:30 Alaska time and again on Saturday at 4:30.
Chippewa is currently last in the Midwest Division while Fairbanks is third.
Should the Ice Dogs pick up two wins, it’ll go a long way towards catching up to second-place Minnesota and first-place Janesville. With the Dogs set to return to Fairbanks in a month, it sure would be nice to see them inch closer in the playoff race.
It’s far from playoff season in the world of collegiate volleyball as the year just started.
Still, this weekend will have a playoff vibe for the University of Alaska Fairbanks as they go to visit the University of Alaska Anchorage on Friday and Saturday.
The Nanooks are currently 3-2 on the young season and hoping to knock off their longtime rivals. It’ll be two road games the Nanooks hope to claim and bring bragging rights back to Fairbanks.
With the ONAC wrapping up, there’s no mushing this week.
Spring sports for high school are around the corner, supposedly, unless Disney and Square are in charge of getting those started. It’ll be a light week in that sense aside from the continuing NCAA men’s and women’s tournament. That doesn’t mean we won’t have plenty of coverage to bring you, so stay tuned.
Next week, I plan on unveiling a change to the weekly column that we’re very excited about. I assure you, next week will be worth the wait.
If I don’t get to it next week, though, expect something within the next 13 years.
