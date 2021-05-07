Th Ice Dogs’ series against the Kenai River Brown Bears this weekend is intriguing to say the least.
Sure, they’ve already qualified for the postseason so winning the series isn’t pivotal. However, the Brown Bears have made the postseason as well and the two teams are currently competing for home ice advantage in the playoffs. In that sense, this series will be critical in what happens moving forward.
If the Dogs don’t get home ice advantage, this weekend’s series will mark the final homestead of the season for Fairbanks, giving them just seven games in Fairbanks total for the year. If you think that adds a sense of pressure on the team, think again.
“We’re not really thinking about that,” said head coach Trevor Stewart. “I don’t think it’s crossed the players’ minds either. We believe we’re going to be playing here (in Fairbanks) for the playoffs and hopefully make another journey to the Robertson Cup. Our focus right now is just on Friday night and what we need to do to be successful against our in-state rival.”
The Ice Dogs are currently in third place in the Midwest Division at 22-19-2-1 with 47 points on the year. Kenai River is in fourth place at 21-21-1-1 with 44 points. The Dogs are also just two points behind second place Minnesota which is crucial in determining seeding.
What’s good news is that after this series, the Dogs won’t have to travel too far as they will play Kenai River again for two games next week in Kenai. Rookie forward Scott McKenzie will also be back this weekend after having been out with a broken hand for some time. Add on the fact that Brown Bears head coach Kevin Murdock resigned just two days ago, and it would seem the Dogs have an advantage. Again, if you’re thinking that, think again.
“It’s not our problem,” Stewart said. “Our focus is on us. It should be a tough series regardless of whose coaching their team or whose not. We expect it to be a good series.”
Staying in the last frontier for their final week of the season, however, is something that Stewart believes will be beneficial.
“Just getting to finish up in the state of Alaska for the regular season (is big),” he said. “Everything’s on the line for both teams. We’ve had a really long and challenging year just moving the organization away from home for six months or so. It’ll be a nice little competitive way to end the regular season as both team’s get ready for the playoffs.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.