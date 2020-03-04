The University of Alaska Fairbanks has 29 players on its roster this season. Two of the Nanooks are native Minnesotans — redshirt senior defenseman Jack Weiss, from Bloomington, and senior forward Tyler Cline, from Blaine.
Fairbanks Ice Dogs forward Mason Plante will be continuing the trend of Minnesota players for UAF’s NCAA Division I hockey program.
The native of Marshall, Minnesota, who’s in his first season with the Midwest Division leaders in the Tier II junior-A level North American Hockey League, verbally committed a week ago to the Nanooks, of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
“It’s a dream come true. The goal is to get to the next level,” Plante, who committed Feb. 26, said after Tuesday’s practice at the Big Dipper Ice Arena, where the Ice Dogs host the Northeast Generals, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, in a nondivisional series at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Plante admires UAF head coach Erik Largen and the Nanooks program.
“Just the way that they handle themselves,” Plante said. “I talked with a couple of guys, and they just do all the right things.
“I think coach (Joe, a UAF assistant coach) Howe is from Minnesota, and he’s a good guy. And Largie just knows his way around hockey, and it’s a good program.”
Also, Nanooks sophomore forward Caleb Hite is a former Ice Dog.
Plante, 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, is the eighth player on this season’s Ice Dogs roster to commit to a Division I hockey program.
Defenseman Trenton Woods also committed to UAF, which his brother, Justin, and his stepfather, Scott Keyes, also played. The Ice Dogs’ other D-I commits are defenseman Dylan Abbott (Minnesoita State), forward Parker Brown (Air Force Academy), forward Luke Ciolli (Army), defenseman Lucas Erickson (St. Lawrence) and defenseman Jasper Lester (Air Force Academy).
“They (UAF coaches) just like his skill set,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said after Tuesday’s practice. “They see a lot more potential in him. He’s got good hands in tight, he’s scored at every level he’s been at.
“So it’s a good combination of skill and potential that allowed them to make a decision that they wanted him to be a Nanook.”
Plante is the ninth-leading scorer for the Ice Dogs, who lead the Midwest Division at 37-10-1-2 for 77 points in the standings. Plante has contributed 29 points from 11 goals and 18 assists in 46 games.
Stewart said Plante has traits which don’t show up on a scoresheet but were admirable to the Nanooks coaches.
“He’s just hungry and he’s a competitor, and he has a good demeanor in the way he goes about things,” said Stewart, who’s from Elk River, Minnesota.
Plante, 19, appreciates his first season as an Ice Dog.
“Coming here, I got a great opportunity and coach Stew gave me a good way of exposing my game and I’m glad I can get to play at the next level,” Plante said.
“We just have some unfinished business.”
Plante was alluding to helping the Ice Dogs get back to the championship game of the Robertson Cup National Tournament. The Ice Dogs lost to the Central Division’s Aberdeen (South Dakota) Wings in last year’s final in Blaine, Minnesota.
Promotions
Friday night’s game against Northeast is sponsored by 3-Tier Alaska, a company which specializes in land surveying, civil engineering and soils.
Nick Ringstad, a forward for Division I Brown University from 2000-04, runs the business, which was started by his father, Jim.
“Nick’s from here, played Division I hockey at Brown University and now he took over dad’s company, and he’s giving back to the game of hockey, which is always awesome ... the full circle,” Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt said by phone Tuesday.
Also Friday, the Hockey Club of Fairbanks U14 girls team will appear on the Big Dipper Ice. The team recently won the Pacific District title in Washington for their age group and advanced to the USA Hockey U14 Girls Tier II tournament on April 2-6 in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
An official ceremony for the Big Dipper’s inside video boards will be conducted Friday during an intermission.
“We’ll be thanking all the contributors which helped us raise the money for the video boards,” Proffitt said.
The ceremony also is part of Hockey Week in Fairbanks, which is conducted by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, which has its 2020 induction ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Big Dipper.
Alaska State Trooper Josh Rallo and his dog, Xavi (pronounced Havee) will be participating in a ceremonial puck drop before Friday’s game. Xavi is scheduled to drop the puck.
Saturday’s night game also is geared toward Hockey Week in Fairbanks.
Proffitt said a very special guest will be appearing on the ice before the game’s opening puck drop Saturday.
Proffitt didn’t identify the person but said the person was in the entertainment world.
“This is all part of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame,” Proffitt said. “Randy Zarnke (founder and president of the hall of fame) was able to bring this special guest up.
“It’s going to be really cool.”
Tim Waggoner, the inductee for this year’s Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, and former Alaska Gold Kings owner John Rosie will be participating in a ceremonial puck drop.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.