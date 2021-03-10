Last week was a successful one for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs as they defeated Chippewa and split a two game series with Minnesota. Monday afternoon, the NAHL recognized two Fairbanks players for their outstanding play in those three games.
Forward Laker Aldridge was named Midwest Star of the Week while goalie Ryan Keyes was named Midwest Second Star of the Week for their outstanding performances against Minnesota and Chippewa. It’s the first time this season either player received their respective recognition.
Aldridge, 20, played a major role in all three of the Ice Dogs’ games last week. The 6’0, 180 lbs. stud from Lake Orion, Michigan, recorded five points last week, including four goals in the three games played. While Fairbanks started the week with a 4-3 loss to Minnesota, Aldridge did his part to keep the Ice Dogs in it. He finished Wednesday’s game with one goal and one assist against the Magicians. On Thursday, he picked up another goal, this time during a 6-2 come-from-behind win over Minnesota. Fairbanks head coach Trevor Stewart also credited Aldridge for sparking the team when he got into a scuffle in the second period.
It was his performance Friday, however, that likely earned Aldridge the recognition. He scored two goals, including the goal that proved to be the game winner in a 4-2 victory over Chippewa. Aldridge has compiled 15 points in 27 games played this season.
“Laker has given his team a spark when it needed it,” Stewart said. “He became physical in a positive way, moved his feet, and found himself around the net. We need more guys to follow suit in order to make a run at the playoffs.”
Keyes, meanwhile, did his part to aide the Ice Dogs last week as well. The goalie didn’t play in the 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, but he was outstanding in their other two games. In the victory over Minnesota on Thursday, Keyes collected 22 saves and allowed just 2 goals over 60 minutes of play. He was even more dominant on Friday, allowing two goals while earning 33 saves to help guide Fairbanks to a 4-2 win over the Steel.
Currently, Fairbanks sits at 13-15-1-1 with 28 points earned. The Ice Dogs are third in the Midwest Division behind second place Janesville (15-8-2-0, 32 points) and first place Minnesota (16-6-1-0, 33 points). The Ice Dogs will face off against interdivisional opponent Kenai River this week for the first time this season. The Brown Bears are currently 12-14-1-1 with 26 points so winning both games would go a long way in helping Fairbanks overcome a slower start to the year. The first game was played Tuesday evening and concluded past press time. The second game will take place on Saturday at 4:30 AKT.
