It can’t be denied that the Ice Dogs’ return to the Big Dipper Ice Arena Thursday night was a moment worth celebrating. It can’t be denied that for the 1,100 fans in attendance, it just felt good to have the team back home.
Unfortunately, it also can’t be denied that the night would’ve felt a lot better had the Dogs pulled off a win.
Fairbanks hadn’t played a game in nearly three weeks and it showed both early on and late. The end result was a 5-3 loss to the Janesville Jets to drop the Dogs to 20-18-1-1 on the season with 42 points.
With the win, Janesville (26-9-2-0, 54 points) strengthened their hold on first place in the Midwest Division. Fairbanks currently sits in third place with five points separating them from the second place Minnesota Magicians. With less than ten games left in the regular season, the coming weeks will be critical if the Ice Dogs hope to sneak into the postseason.
With two more games against the Jets this week, Fairbanks head coach Trevor Stewart knows the team will have to get back on track quickly.
“It was nice to be back here and play in a game,” Stewart acknowledged. “Going into tonight we were a little fearful as a staff that we’d be rusty from not having played in three weeks or so and I thought that was definitely the case tonight.”
Things appeared pretty even the first few minutes before Janesville became more aggressive. The Jets outshot the Dogs 13-6 in the opening period and took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Cade Destefani 3:23 into the game.
The Dogs’ offense picked up the pace in the second period, picking up 14 shots on goal to the Jets’ 13. Unfortunately, Janesville managed to capitalize on one of their shots 13:40 into the period thanks to a Charlie Schoen to make it 2-0 Janesville. The good news in the period was that Fairbanks was able to get on the board thanks to a power play goal by Laker Aldridge at the 15:59 mark to pull the Dogs within one. Mason Plante and Tristan Sarsland were credited with the assist on that goal.
While Janesville outshot Fairbanks 10 to 8 in the third period, both teams were able to convert shots into points more efficiently. The Jets struck first with a Nick Leyer goal 5:24 into the period to make it 3-1 Janesville and dampen the mood in the Big Dipper. The Dogs weren’t going to go down without a fight, however, as Sarsland came up big with a power play goal at 15:57 thanks to a helping hand from Plante and Brendan Murphy to pull the Dogs back within one.
When Janesville’s Cal Mell went to the penalty box at the 16:56 mark, it felt as though the Dogs would tie the score again with the Jets shorthanded. Unfortunately, it was the Jets who ended up earning points as Carter Hottmann scored a shorthanded goal at 17:09 to make it 4-2 with little time remaining for Fairbanks to respond.
Yet the Ice Dogs responded anyway.
Bret Link managed to get a difficult shot into the back of the net at the 19:12 mark thanks to some great passing from Aldridge and Ty Naaykens. Only 48 seconds remained, but it felt as though the Dogs still had a chance.
The chance didn’t come to fruition. The Ice Dogs couldn’t get the puck in the goal one more time and Janesville’s Matthew Romer scored a cross-rink goal on an empty net with 3 seconds remaining to give the Jets the 5-3 win.
The Dogs will play again at 7:30 on Friday and Saturday night with hopes of winning the series. Stewart acknowledged that the math isn’t on Fairbanks’ side in terms of taking the Division from Janesville. Still, he expects his team to go out and take the series from the Jets all the same.
“We’re just focusing on one day at a time,” he said. “I think mathematically it would be hard to catch them in our division. That is what it is. It’s just one day at a time. We’re just focused on trying to win a hockey game tomorrow.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.