Fairbanks Ice Dogs veteran forward Tyler Deweese was named Tuesday as the Bauer Hockey/North American Hockey League Midwest Division Star of the Week.
The former West Valley High School skater was recognized for scoring a goal and recording a plus-minus rating of +1 in the Ice Dogs’ road and division wins last weekend against the Chippewa Steel and Minnesota Magicians.
Deweese provided one of the Ice Dogs’ two goals in regulation in a 3-2 shootout win over the Steel in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He contributed a goal to Saturday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota.
Deweese is Fairbanks’ eighth-leading scorer with 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points in 47 games this season.
“Tyler has really stepped up his game and showed some incredible leadership this season,” Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart said Tuesday in an NAHL news release.
“He came up with some big goals this weekend and we will need him to keep producing as we prepare the playoffs.”
The Ice Dogs have a clinched a berth in the NAHL playoffs, which begin in April. Fairbanks is unbeaten in 17 games (16-0-1-0) leads the Midwest standings at 35-9-1-2 for 73 points.
The Ice Dogs visit the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday through Sunday at the Nelson Center in Springfield, Illinois.
Friday’s game begins at 4:05 p.m. AKST, Saturday’s contest is set for 3:05 p.m. AKST and Sunday’s matchup is slated for 1 p.m. AKST.
The games can be seen in Fairbanks at the LaQuinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham, 4920 Dale Road off Airport Way.
Top Prospects
The Midwest Division team, coached by Stewart, lost 7-4 Tuesday to the NAHL Selects Red on the final day of the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Ice Dogs forward Jack Johnston scored in the first period for his second goal of in as many days, and Fairbanks teammate Oliver Kjaer had an assist in the opening period Tuesday.
Ice Dogs goaltender Mattias Sholl registered 12 saves in a reserve role.
Also Tuesday, the NAHL Select Blue, which included three Ice Dogs, lost 3-1 to the East Division team.
The Ice Dogs playing for the Blue were Bret Link, Mason Plante and Dylan Abbott.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.