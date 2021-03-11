The Fairbanks Ice Dogs couldn’t keep their string of impressive comeback victories going on Tuesday.
The Ice Dogs did attempt a rally in the third period of Tuesday’s game against Kenai River, but the Brown Bear offense just kept scoring as Fairbanks lost the game 6-4. The Ice Dogs are now 13-16-1-1 with 28 points on the season. More crucially, they’ve now dropped to fourth place in the Midwest Division behind the Brown Bears, who are now 13-14-1-1 with 28 points. Tuesday was the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Fairbanks had built up some momentum last week with comeback wins over Minnesota and Chippewa and seemed like they wouldn’t need a comeback early on. The Ice Dogs got off to a hot start as Owen Neuharth scored a goal on an assist from Cam Ricotta and Ty Naaykens just 52 seconds into the game to put Fairbanks up 1-0.
It was the Brown Bears who got hot after that, however. Peter Morgan scored a goal on an assist from Daymin Dodge and Morgan Winters at the 7:40 mark to tie the game up at 1-1. The score remained 1-1 entering the second period.
The game remained all tied up for most of the second period before an offensive flurry late. Dodge scored a goal on an assist from Morgan and Winters at the 15:17 mark to move Kenai River into the lead 2-1. At the 17:49 mark, the Brown Bears struck again, this time on a power play goal from Brandon Lajoie on an assist from Theo Thrun and Lucas Wahlin to put Kenai River up 3-1. Less than two minutes later, at the 19:16 mark, Fairbanks looked ready for comeback time when Jacob Conrad scored a power play goal of his own on an assist from Neuharth and Bret Link. That made it 3-2 Kenai River entering the final period.
Kenai River wouldn’t let Fairbanks mount a comeback easily, though, as Winter scored on an unassisted goal just 15 seconds into the third period to move the Brown Bears up 4-2. David Vieten scored on an assist from Cole Dubicki for Kenai River at the 14 minute mark to make it a 5-2 game.
Fairbanks continued their rally attempt as Laker Aldridge continued his recent hot streak. The reigning Midwest Star of the Week scored a goal on an assist from Mason Plante and Billy Renfrew at the 15:11 mark to make it a 5-3 game.
The comeback wasn’t meant to be, however, as Dodge scored again at the 16:33 mark to make the advantage 6-3 for Kenai River. Plante scored on an assist from Conrad and Naaykens at the 18:06 mark to give the game its final score.
The Ice Dogs will play Kenai River yet again on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. AKT.
