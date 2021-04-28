For 24 years running the Fairbanks Ice Dogs making the postseason has been a normal occurrence.
While hardly anything in the world is normal these days, Fairbanks playoff hockey will remain normal this year.
The Ice Dogs, having earned 45 points on the season, have officially clinched a spot in the 2020-2021 NAHL playoffs. In their 24 year existence, this is the 24th time the Dogs have reached the second season.
When how it felt to make the postseason once more, head coach Trevor Stewart was candid.
“(Making the playoffs) is expected from our hockey club every year,” he said. “This year’s a little different. We’ve been through a lot. Losing (Luke) Cioli, a lot of injuries, having to relocate our organization. We feel we started this year on the bottom and much of the year we were on the bottom. The past three or four months we’ve been playing better as a hockey club and it’s gratifying knowing that we have a chance to compete in playoffs.”
The Dogs reached the 45 point courtesy of a 21-18-2-1 record. Though they were unable to win last week’s series against the Janesville Jets, the overtime loss on Saturday earned them the additional point they needed to make their way in with six games remaining in the regular season.
“Hats off to the coaches and the players,” said general manager Rob Proffitt. “We basically had a 39 game road trip and we still managed to get home and make the postseason. From an organizational stand point that’s 24 consecutive years of making the playoffs. That’s the entirety of our organization’s existence. That’s all you want. You want a chance to get in and take it from there.”
We won’t know if their will be playoff home games for the Dogs for a little longer, but it is known that the next four games will all be in Fairbanks. After a three game series last week, the Dogs will host a two game series Friday and Saturday against the Chippewa Steel at 7:30 pm each night before hosting Kenai River the following Friday and Saturday. They close out the regular season the week of May 14th with two games in Kenai River.
All tickets for the remaining four home games are sold out as attendance is limited to 1,100 people. Social distancing and masks are required at all home games and that will remain the case should the Dogs host games in the postseason. Proffitt said, however, he isn’t worried about having to remind people of that point too much.
“I think everyone did a great job following protocol with masks and social distancing (the first three games),” he said. “It was really, really awesome to see people put their personal beliefs aside for the betterment of the kids, the game, and the activity itself. That was really neat to be a part of.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.