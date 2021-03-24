After a 2-0 week against the Kenai River Brown Bears, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs collected one more accomplishment on Monday by having the Midwest Star of the Week.
Forward Bret Link, 18, was named the Midwest Star of the Week for his excellent play against Kenai River. The 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Anchorage native posted three goals and one assist in two wins last week. Friday saw Link pick up a goal in a 4-3 win while Link added two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win. Link leads the team in scoring with 27 points in 34 games.
“Bret provided offense when his team needed it,” said Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart. “He has been working equally as hard away from the puck and his game has transitioned into another level.”
In addition to Link’s recognition, defender Andrew Garby was named Honorable Mention this week for his stellar play last week.
The award winner and honorable mention weren’t the only things put out by the Ice Dogs’ on Monday. While much of the attention in college sports has gone to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the NCAA Frozen Four tournament is also going on right now. Stewart took the time on Monday to send out a list of former Ice Dogs currently participating in the NCAA Tourney.
Listed by Stewart are Jack Johnston (St. Cloud State), Ethan Somoza (Bemidji State), Hampus Eriksson (Lake State), Jonny Sorensen (Minnesota), Reggie Lutz (Mankato State), Todd Burgess (Mankato State) and Tanner Edwards (Mankato State).
The Ice Dogs are currently 16-16-1-1 on the season with 34 points earned, good enough for third place right now in the Midwest Division. Fairbanks will have two games this week against fifth place Chippewa this Friday and Saturday with both games scheduled for 4:30 p.m. AKT.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.