As the 2020-2021 North American Hockey League season heads into February, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs are putting the past behind them and looking toward the future.
“We didn’t expect to run over anybody, but we’ve faced a lot of obstacles and adversities early in the season,” Ice Dogs coach Trevor Stewart said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and suspensions but now we have to put that behind us and look toward the future and get better with every game.”
The Ice Dogs took the first step toward turning the season around on Wednesday night when they skated to a 6-2 victory against Austin Bruins at the Red Baron Arena in Marshall, Minnesota, Fairbanks’ temporary home away from home.
It was the opening game of a three-game set between the two teams. The final two games are in Austin, Minnesota, tonight and Saturday.
“We can’t take a step back this weekend, we have to keep moving forward,” Stewart said after Wednesday night’s victory. “These next two games are going to be a dog fight and we have to find a way to get better with each game.”
The win snapped a four-game losing streak and improved the Ice Dogs record to 7-10-0-0. Fairbanks is in fourth place in the NAHL Midwest Division with 14 points. The Ice Dogs are six points behind the division-leading Kenai River Brown Bears.
Austin is 6-8-2-2 in the Central Division.
“These are our last two out-of-division games, so it’s important for us to gain some confidence and get some momentum going,” Stewart said. “It’s a big weekend because the remainder of our games this season are within our division and basically worth four points each.”
On Wednesday night, the Ice Dogs showed signs of putting things together when they broke a scoreless tie with three unanswered goals in the second period and went on to claim a solid 6-2 win.
The Ice Dogs had 44 shots on goal compared to 18 for the Bruins.
“The guys were frustrated with losing four straight on our (temporary) home ice here in Marshall and they put together one of the better games we’ve played all year,” Stewart said. “Now we have to bottle that energy and get better with each game.”
Five different Fairbanks players scored goals and goaltender Kayden Hargraves improved to 5-4-0-0 on the season with a 16-save effort.
Austin Becker scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season to pace the Fairbanks offensive attack. Bret Link, Jake Hale, Brendan Murphy and Mason Plante also scored for the Ice Dogs. Ten players notched one assist apiece.
The Ice Dogs got on the scoreboard at 4:08 of the second period, when Link scored a power-play goal off assists from Owen Neuharth and Ty Naaykens.
Becker picked up his first goal of the game at 11:57 of the middle stanza with help from Jacob Conrad and Cam Ricotta.
There was less than a minute left in the second period when Hale made it 3-0 with assists from Plante and Zachary Murray.
The Ice Dogs built the lead to a 4-0 a minute into the third period when Murphy scored his third goal of the year thanks to an assist from Scott McKenzie. The Ice Dogs were skating short-handed at the time.
Peter Jacobs got Austin on the scoreboard less than a minute later, but Becker came back with his second goal of the year to give Fairbanks a 5-1 lead. Tyler Herzberg and Link were credited with assists.
After Barrett Brooks scored for the Bruins, the Ice Dogs put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal by Plante, assisted by Evan Junker.
Contact the News-Miner sports department at 459-7504.